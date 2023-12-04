The Great Indian Golf Alliance GIGA- the Finest Golf Event of the Season to Be Held at Prestige Golfshire, Bangalore on 9th December

Sponsored Content

The Great Indian Golf Alliance

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4: The Great Indian Golf Alliance (GIGA) presented by White Lotus Group is an event that brings together industry leaders and business owners for the great game of golf this December 9th, 2023 at Prestige Golfshire Bangalore. Centered around a social cause, the event is underlined by sustainability, green living and golf for the greater good. Hosted by White Lotus Group, this exclusive, invite-only event celebrates elite sportsmanship, bringing together the golfing world's luminaries to support a noble endeavor.

Pavan Kumar, founder and CEO of White Lotus Group, a real estate development company and an IIT alumnus, is supporting the GIGA event as the presenting sponsor. Pavan sees this as an excellent opportunity for White Lotus to engage with senior industry leaders and contribute to the upliftment of lives. White Lotus is committed to the principles of quality, purity, elegance, and transparency, mirroring the spirit of the Great Indian Golf Alliance.

Leading this cause is Ramakrishna Ganesh, convenor of the Great Indian Golf Alliance and a core committee member of Shri Shankara Cancer Hospital. Ganesh's primary goal is to raise awareness and generate funds for the research foundation. Players from across India will come together in Bangalore to support the cause.

The event will see the participation of eminent personalities, players from across India and industry leaders, including seasoned golfer Sumit Rathor, cricket commentator Charu Sharma, BCCI's Venkatapathy Raju, and D Shiv Kumar from Advent International, among others. It will culminate in Celebrating Bangalore: The City of New Beginnings hosted by Prashanth Prakash and Ramakrishna Ganesh, a celebration of the city's vibrant culture, innovative mindset and exceptional leadership at the exclusive Gala Dinner.

For more details on #GIGA2023, please visit https://www.greatindiangolf.com/.

