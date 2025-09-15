The House Of Lakme Welcomes Aneet Padda As A New Face Of The Brand, To Redefine Beauty For Gen Z

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: The House of Lakme, India's first and largest makeup brand, today welcomes Aneet Padda as its new face. With this collaboration, Lakme opens its next chapter by speaking directly to Gen Z, a generation redefining beauty through natural radiance, skinified formulas, and self-expression over perfection.

* The Freshest Face of Bollywood reflects Lakme's vision of effortless, expressive beauty, designed for a new generation.

For decades, Lakme has been at the forefront of shaping Indian beauty culture not just celebrating icons but often creating them. With Aneet, the brand continues this legacy, spotlighting a fresh voice who reflects the new beauty codes of a younger generation.

Aneet's philosophy is rooted in balance: minimal doesn't mean no makeup, it means the right makeup. She represents a shift where Gen Z no longer views beauty as a mask but as a tool of expression. Her style celebrates natural radiance, subtle enhancements, and creative touches that feel authentic, wearable, and always a little experimental.

Speaking about the association, Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President - Lakme, said: "Lakme has always been ahead of the curve in spotting talent and shaping beauty conversations. With Aneet, we are embracing the way beauty itself is evolving from high-coverage perfection to effortless, expressive, modern makeup that reflects how Gen Z wants to experience beauty."

Expressing her excitement, Aneet Padda said: "For me, makeup is never about covering up, it's about showing who you are. I love makeup that feels effortless yet makes a statement, and Lakme's philosophy truly reflects that balance. I'm thrilled to partner with a brand that inspires creativity and encourages women to experiment and express themselves confidently."

With this partnership, Lakme strengthens its position as the beauty brand shaping the future of Indian beauty championing individuality, creativity, and new voices that resonate with a new generation.

About House of Lakme

Lakme, India's leading beauty expert, continuously innovates to offer a range of high-performance, cruelty-free skincare and cosmetics. Combining international technology with deep Indian beauty expertise, Lakme has been a trailblazer for over 50 years. The brand's commitment to beauty extends beyond skincare and makeup through its association with Lakme Fashion Week, the country's largest fashion event celebrating the intersection of beauty, style, and innovation.

To explore Lakme's latest innovations, visit https://www.lakmeindia.com or follow @LakmeIndia.

