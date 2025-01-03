VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 3: The Literature Times Top 10 Most Influencing Authors of 2024 celebrates the literary giants whose works have profoundly inspired and impacted readers across the globe. This prestigious list, curated by The Literature Times, honors authors whose storytelling, creativity, and thought-provoking narratives have not only captivated hearts but also sparked conversations, ignited social change, and shaped contemporary literature.

Swapna Abraham

Swapna Abraham is an accomplished singer-songwriter, author, and world record holder, known for her groundbreaking achievements in music. With over 25 years of experience and a remarkable feat of composing, producing, and publishing 2321 songs in 1000 days, she has set multiple world records. In addition to her musical career, Swapna has authored A Children's Song A Day, a five-volume or twenty-subvolume collection of 1000 original songs and illustrated children's books designed to inspire creativity and joy in young minds. With accompanying QR codes for songs and karaokes, her work is a valuable resource for parents, educators, and children, blending music with learning and self-expression.

Dr. Kousar Shah

Dr. Kousar Shah is an accomplished healthcare leader with over 20 years of experience in top roles at prestigious organizations like Max Healthcare, Fortis, and Columbia Asia. A doctor by training, he brings a unique blend of clinical expertise and business acumen to his leadership. As an author, he has penned two impactful books: "Unlocked - Access Your Trapped, True Potential To Succeed By Identifying The Godfather Within", which empowers readers to harness their inner resilience, and "Caution Mad Mind Is Awake", a guide to mastering mind power for sustainable success. Dr. Shah is also a sought-after speaker, having delivered talks at top institutions like IIT, IIM, and ISB.

Sarayu Kulgod

Sarayu Kulgod is a dedicated writer who has been crafting stories since the age of nine. Her passion for writing grew from the desire to create the kind of stories she longed to read, which led her to experiment with various writing styles. Enclosed, her debut book, presents a unique perspective by exploring the thoughts and emotions of a diary as it becomes a confidant to a young girl, reflecting on its observations and forming bonds with other household items. Sarayu's commitment to writing, paired with her creative curiosity, has shaped her into a promising author with a deep sense of introspection in her work.

Meera Shivashankar

Meera Shivashankar is an acclaimed romance novelist celebrated for her heartfelt, authentic storytelling. An English teacher, mentor, and mother, she seamlessly blends her life experiences into her six award-winning works spanning romance, poetry, and innovative short stories. Based in Chennai, Meera draws inspiration from her surroundings to craft relatable characters and themes of love, resilience, and human connection. Her accolades include the Golden Book Award, Femme Times - Inspiring Woman Author Award, International Impact Award, and Best Fiction Award. Notable works like A Step in the Dark and Ragamalika showcase her talent for emotional depth and innovative narratives.

David Soh Poh Huat

David Soh Poh Huat, a 68-year-old from Singapore, is a Financial Adviser Representative with over 20 years of experience. Married for 23 years, he discovered a passion for writing and published two books in 2021: Nature Gifts of the Soursop Leaves and Caregiving Gift of Unconditional Love. His first book, Nature Gifts of the Soursop Leaves, gained international acclaim, marking his debut as a globally recognized author. In 2024, his work was honored with the prestigious Sahitya Sparsh Awards. David was also awarded a Doctorate in Literature in 2022/2023 by two renowned international poetry organizations. He recently published a book "Being a Caregiver, is it a Profession?" calling on the International Community to recognised Caregivers as a Profession.

Dr. Kamal H Muhamed

Dr. Kamal H. Muhamed, born on September 8, 1964, in Kannur, is a visionary thinker and marketing enthusiast recognized for his resilience and humanitarian efforts. Awarded an Honorary Doctorate by NIILM University, Haryana, on December 21, 2024, he has a remarkable journey. Despite leaving school early, he built a successful career in the Gulf and Middle East, even surviving Yemen's war. Kamal was instrumental in OPERATION RAHAT's mass evacuation in 2015. Now dedicated to humanitarian work, his autobiography, Daring Prince: Truth Revealed, reflects his inspiring journey and has been selected for the 2025 Sahitya Sparsh Awards. His book has also achieved the recognition from London Book of World Records & Gurupriya TV - GK Pillai Awards in December 2024

Anurag Johari

Anurag Johari is a researcher and writer with a profound interest in Indian history, culture, and socio-political issues. Known for his strategic and nuanced approach, he uncovers both radical and rational viewpoints, offering fresh insights into India's complex social fabric. As a Senior Fellow of the Bharat Punj Foundation, Anurag Johari works to promote a deeper understanding of India's history among the youth. In his book "Hindu-Muslim Conflicts and Politics: The Legacy and Future", he explores the historical evolution of Hindu-Muslim relations, rise of fanaticism, segmentation of Indian Muslims, social polarization and Nationalism 2.0 along with analyzing key events like the 1857 uprising, the Two-Nation Theory, Pakistan Movement and the Partition of India, shedding light on their lasting impact on contemporary political dynamics.

Manoj Yadav

Manoj Yadav is an engineer, motivational speaker, and author with a passion for empowering others. With over a decade of experience in the engineering field, he has made a significant impact through his motivational content and heartfelt storytelling. As the founder of MM Motivation, Manoj inspires individuals to unlock their potential and live purposeful lives. His book, "Ordinary by Looks, Extraordinary by Heart: Will You Be My Forever?", is a poignant love story that explores self-discovery, inner strength, and the power of emotional connection. Through the journey of Kartik and Arushi, Manoj highlights that true worth lies in the heart, not appearances.

Vinita Rk

Her writing journey began at the age of ten when she won an international poetry contest. With two decades of experience in copywriting, content creation, and academic writing across India and the UAE, she has honed her storytelling craft. Her debut fiction thriller, I Call It LOVE (Ukiyoto Publishing, Philippines), is a testament to her dedication and creativity. Her second book, Letters to My Daughter (Book Leaf Publishing), is a touching collection of poems and letters inspired by her 9-year-old daughter. Set to release in 2025, her upcoming children's book series showcases her versatility. As a proud mother of a budding writer with nine published stories, her journey reflects her growth as an author and individual.

Chetaan Joshii

Chetaan Joshii is a versatile author of seven books, including two multi-genre short story collections - Blind Man's Buff and CockTale Carnival. His graphic book Animal Palette with Tejas Modak was shortlisted at the Comic Con Festival. His novella Literally Yours co-authored by Asha Francis was celebrated at the Jaipur Lit Fest. His latest creation, Twin-Win Situation is a radical blend of self-help and fantasy which has earned multiple awards, including the Golden Book Award, Rise Insight Lit Award and has been nominated for the Pioneer Lit. Award. Joshii is a British Council certified creative writing mentor, associated with Jnana Prabodhini Prashala. His work has been lauded by the eminent British linguist, David Crystal.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)