The much-awaited 2025 season of Chilean cherries has arrived, bringing the freshest and most delicious cherries to markets across India

New Delhi [India], December 13: Known for their vibrant red colour, unmatched sweetness, and juicy bite, Chilean cherries are the perfect fruit to enjoy during the festive and winter months.

Chile, the world's leading exporter of cherries, celebrates another successful harvest and the availability of premium Chilean cherries in India this year.

Whether enjoyed as a healthy snack, a festive gift, or an exciting ingredient in seasonal recipes, Chilean cherries promise to add a burst of flavour and joy to every occasion.

Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative for Chilean Cherries in India, said, "This season offers Indian consumers the opportunity to experience the exceptional quality of Chilean cherries. Through a range of promotional activities and campaigns, we aim to highlight their taste, freshness, and versatility as the perfect snacking option."

Chile, located in South America, is one of the largest producers of premium-quality cherries in the world, known for its ideal climate and world-class agricultural practices.

Chilean cherries will be available across India for the next two months and can be easily purchased from fruit stores and leading e-commerce platforms.

Add a burst of sweetness to your winter celebrations!

