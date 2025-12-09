The Paragraph Launches Near Medha, Bringing a New Meaning to Weekend Living

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 9: The launch of The Paragraph brought together channel partners and industry associates for an intimate brunch event that felt warm, unhurried and beautifully in sync with the spirit of the project itself. Created by UB Heritage and Vashist Group, The Paragraph is envisioned as a cosy, comfortable and thoughtfully designed weekend sanctuary for those seeking meaningful pauses from everyday life.

A Place Built for Stillness, Warmth and Comfort

At its core, The Paragraph is rooted in emotion. It is imagined as a place softly held in silence, where time slows, footsteps ease and thoughts grow quiet. Not just a retreat but a return to the self. The project draws inspiration from its name, unfolding like a composition of thoughtful lines where every turn offers its own pause. A shaded nook, a playful garden corner, a reflective space by the water. Each element contributes to a soft, calming atmosphere that feels naturally comforting.

Set in the serene western outskirts of Ahmedabad, the development creates a much-needed disconnect from the rush of the city. Here, nature, silence and design come together to create a gentle rhythm of living.

https://youtu.be/E4y58I7YW50

Landscapes Designed as a Slow, Sensory Journey

Master Planner and Landscape Architect Ar. Aniket Bhagwat has shaped the project through a narrative-driven approach. An uninterrupted spine moves smoothly across the development and branches into six experiential nuclei. These spaces are carefully crafted to nudge residents into a slower pace. Gardens unfold gradually, pathways guide footsteps with ease and thoughtful buffers create transitions that feel warm and grounding.

Guests at the launch shared that walking through the site feels less like viewing a layout and more like moving through a story.

Landmarks That Invite Pause and Wonder

One of the highlights of The Paragraph is the 150 metre long waterfall that dramatically shifts the mood and scale of the landscape. Its sound and movement bring a sense of awe, while the surrounding green pockets introduce calmness. The botanical garden and the lake house add further softness to the experience. These are not decorative add-ons but living, breathing parts of the retreat that make the place feel naturally cosy and emotionally welcoming.

A Club Crafted as an Island of Comfort

The Club at The Paragraph stands out as a major feature of the project. Designed by Singapore based architect Ar. Andy Fisher, the space is sprawling across 50,000 sq. ft. with world-class amenities, thoughtfully curated to blend leisure with comfort. Instead of being a grand, overwhelming space, the club feels warm and people-friendly. Sunlit lawns, peaceful pools, quiet lounges and family activity corners come together to create an atmosphere where residents can relax, celebrate or simply unwind without any rush.

Villas That Feel Private, Personal and Homelike

The villas, designed by Ar. Arpan Shah of Modo Designs and Ar. Umang Goswami of UA Design, extend the cosy philosophy of the project. They are crafted with natural materials, earthy tones and gentle light. Each villa blends indoor comfort with outdoor openness, allowing residents to feel grounded and at home. Whether compact or expansive, every unit carries a sense of warmth, calm and personal space.

A Warm Reception for a Warm Place

The launch event gave partners and associates a firsthand experience of the project's intention and emotional depth. The thoughtful planning, humanised design and serene atmosphere resonated strongly with attendees.

The Paragraph sets the stage for a new way of experiencing weekend living near Medha. It offers a cosy and comfortable sanctuary where people can pause, breathe and truly arrive.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)