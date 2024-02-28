The third edition of the Brand Xcel Conclave is around the corner with the latest Brand Insights and Rankings

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 28: Market Xcel is all set to unveil the 3rd edition of its Brand Xcel report at the Brand Xcel 2024 Conclave on March 1, 2024, at Crowne Plaza, Gurugram. The research and insights industry's leading-edge event will honour and award brands that connect best with consumers with the Brand Xcel Excellence Awards. The awards are based on and validated through extensive consumer surveys.

Empowering entrepreneurship and innovations, this year the conclave has joined forces with Startup India as the startup partner which underscores its commitment and support to India's booming startup ecosystem.

Along with the awards ceremony, the event will also see the release of the Brand Xcel report, an exhaustive study conducted across 32000 consumers, 2000+ brands, 25+ categories, and 20+ states. The theme for this year's edition - 'Mind Mapping the Great Indian Consumer' - promises an exploration into what makes the Indian consumer tick. Using a meticulous methodology, the Brand Xcel study dives into the dynamics shaping consumer culture and unveils the 3 Indias- India 1, India 2, and India 3 as well as nuances of generational shifts across different cohorts. The report offers a look at the preoccupations and changing behaviours of the Indian consumer.

A stellar lineup of speakers at the event will add colour and context to the research. There are keynotes from Sandip Ghose, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Birla Corporation Limited, and Sandeep Das, Global Foresight Leader, Mars Wrigley, and insightful panel discussions featuring Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC LTD;Chandan Mukherji, Director & Senior Vice President, Strategy, Marketing & Communication, Nestle' India; Ashim Sharma, Senior Partner & Group Head Business Performance Improvement Consulting (Auto, Engg. & Logistics) at Nomura Research Institute; Hamsini Shivakumar, Founder-Leapfrog Strategy Consulting; Jayanto Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer at Hakuhodo India among others.

This year's event has been curated with the help of an advisory board that includes Sanjeev Handa, Sr. V.P - PR & Communications at Maruti Suzuki India Limited; Prakash Sharma, Co-founder of 1001 stories; and Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor.

As Prakash Sharma, Co-founder of 1001 Stories says, "India needs to curate and record its own Marketing Vocab. After all, what do Boomer, Millennial, and Gen Z even mean in an Indian Context? A more accurate articulation would be Pre-Lib, Post-Lib Lib and Gen Jio. I am curious what we will all learn at Brand Xcel 2024."

Additionally, the BrandXcel 2024 report has guest columns from the foremost thinkers in India's marketing domain.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Brand Xcel report, Sanjeev Handa, Sr. V.P - PR & Communications, Limited stated, "Mind Mapping the Great India Consumer' stands as the theme for BRAND XCEL 2024, reflecting a commitment to understanding and engaging with the diverse consumer base of India. It offers brands the opportunity to align with the dynamic patterns of India's market, setting the stage for a future of impactful connections and strategic growth".

The Market Xcel team is super excited and delighted to welcome the branding and marketing fraternity for the Brand Xcel 2024 Conclave.

To catch dynamic discussions, meet the cream of the marketing fraternity and cheer on brands at a glittering awards ceremony, the Brand Xcel 2024 Conclave is where you want to be. Discover your "mojo" at the ultimate branding and marketing event of the year.

