The Ultimate 2026 Reading List: 10 Books You Can't Miss

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 12: As 2026 unfolds with new ideas, shifting perspectives, and evolving reader tastes, one thing remains constant -- the power of a great book. Curated by The Literature Times, this year's 10 Books to Read in 2026 brings together an exceptional mix of genres, from gripping thrillers and transformative self-help to evocative poetry, historical fiction, and spiritual explorations. Carefully curated for today's curious and conscious readers, this list celebrates storytelling that informs, inspires, and ignites imagination across diverse literary landscapes.

AI DRIVEN LEADERSHIP: Leading with Dharma in the Age of AI - Adapt. Accelerate. Amplify by Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy

This book is a powerful manifesto for leaders navigating the rapidly evolving intelligence era. This book reframes AI not as a disruptive threat, but as a transformative ally--one that enhances human judgment, sharpens strategy, and expands ethical responsibility. Rooted in the timeless principle of Dharma, it guides leaders to blend data-driven precision with moral clarity, ensuring that innovation remains deeply human at its core. Through the pillars of Adapt, Accelerate, and Amplify, it explores how leaders can evolve beyond traditional decision-making, harness AI to fast-track growth and innovation, and amplify trust, influence, and purpose across organizations. More than a technology guide, this is a call to conscious leadership--where wisdom meets algorithms, speed aligns with sustainability, and impact is measured not just in performance, but in legacy.

God's Own Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat

God's Own Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat is a compelling historical narrative set in eighteenth-century Travancore, tracing the extraordinary reign of Marthanda Varma. Ascending the throne in 1729 at just twenty-three, Varma inherited a kingdom beset by internal dissent, hostile rivals, and the growing threat of European colonial powers. Through military brilliance and political acumen, he consolidated royal authority, expanded Travancore's borders, and safeguarded its sovereignty. His most remarkable triumph came in 1750 with the defeat of the Dutch at the Battle of Colachel, effectively ending their colonial ambitions in India. That same year, at the peak of his power, Varma made a momentous spiritual and political decision by dedicating his kingdom to Lord Ananthapadmanabha and ruling thereafter as the deity's humble 'dasa'. The book vividly captures this rare fusion of devotion, statecraft, and enduring legacy.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Control A Ologies by Rakhi R Wadhwani, Evita K-Breukel, Sharade Kamalanathan

A timely and insightful guide that makes cybersecurity both approachable and meaningful. Designed for beginners and experienced professionals alike, the book clearly explains all 93 Annex A controls in plain English, linking them seamlessly with risk management and real-world implementation. What sets this work apart is its unique integration of wisdom from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, offering timeless lessons on preparedness, teamwork, ethics, and adaptability to modern cyber challenges. Authored by Dr. Rakhi R. Wadhwani, Dr. Sharade Kamalanathan, and Evita K. Brukel--renowned experts with decades of global experience--the book combines technical clarity with strategic depth. It serves as a practical, thoughtful, and inspiring resource for building resilient, ethical, and future-ready cybersecurity frameworks.

Woodsmoke and Embers by Ketaki Mazumdar

An award-winning poetry collection that illuminates the depths of human emotion with authenticity, sensitivity, and contemporary resonance. Through vivid imagery and poignant themes, Mazumdar captures fleeting moments, transforming them into lasting impressions that reflect the intricacies of real life. The poems explore love, nature, women, spirituality, and the rhythms of Indian life, blending passion, festivals, and seasons into a tapestry of soulful reflection. With a unique section featuring readers' thoughts, the book celebrates the dialogue between poet and audience. Widely acclaimed and honored with awards including "Best Book," "Poet of the Year 2022," and the "Legacy of Literature Award," Woodsmoke and Embers establishes Ketaki Mazumdar as a defining voice in contemporary Indian poetry.

INSPIRE IMPACT IGNITE: Leadership is a STORY - Not a Title by Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy

A transformative exploration of leadership through the timeless power of storytelling. Challenging the conventional belief that leadership is tied to position or authority, Venkat reveals how true influence stems from presence, authenticity, and the ability to move hearts and minds through meaningful narratives. Drawing from decades of corporate leadership, spiritual practice, and global coaching experience, he presents practical frameworks like T.R.A.C.K., A.C.E., S.T.O.R.Y., and E.V.O.K.E. to help entrepreneurs, educators, parents, managers, and students harness storytelling as a strategic and soulful leadership tool. Blending ancient wisdom with modern insight, this book is not just a guide--it is a call to action for anyone ready to step into conscious leadership, embrace their lived experiences, and inspire transformation through the stories only they can tell.

Elon Musk: The Man Who Bends Reality by Vivaan Karulkar

Elon Musk: The Man Who Bends Reality is a powerful and inspiring biography that explores the mindset, vision, and disruptive thinking of one of the most influential innovators of the modern era. More than a conventional life story, the book decodes how Musk challenges limitations, turns audacious ideas into reality, and reshapes entire industries through courage, perseverance, and innovation. Written from a youth-centric perspective, it speaks directly to young readers, urging them to think fearlessly, embrace science and technology, and believe in the limitless potential of human creativity. Distinctive in impact, it stands as one of the youngest-authored motivational biographies on Elon Musk, blending innovation, leadership, entrepreneurship, and purpose-driven thinking. The book trended on X (formerly Twitter), received wide national media coverage, and was honored with the Sahitya Sparsh Award.

Being a Caregiver, is it a Profession? by Dr David Soh Poh Huat

Being a Caregiver, Is It a Profession? by Dr. David Soh Poh Huat is a timely and thought-provoking work that explores the true meaning of caregiving in an ageing world. The book emphasizes that caregiving is not merely a job, but an act rooted in unconditional love, compassion, and responsibility toward the sick and elderly. It challenges individuals and organizations to reflect on whether caregiving should be driven by remuneration or by genuine concern for human well-being. Drawing from the author's experiences as a freelance carer, financial adviser, poet, and writer, the book blends practical insight with emotional depth. Dr. Soh is an acclaimed author of five independent books, widely published in national and international platforms, a recipient of multiple literary awards, awarded a Doctorate in Literature in 2022.

Droplets of Dew by Debojit Barthakur

Droplets of Dew by Debojit Barthakur is a soulful collection of poems that captures the deepest emotions of the human heart. Each poem reflects thoughts, feelings, and moments that have shaped the author's mind at different stages of life. The collection gently draws attention to the quiet beauty hidden in ordinary experiences--simple elements of nature, subtle human emotions, and the pain and struggles that often go unnoticed in the rush of daily routines. Through sensitive observation and lyrical expression, the poems invite readers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with themselves. What is usually overlooked in the chaos of diurnal existence is rediscovered here with freshness and grace, offering comfort and joy. Like droplets of dew, these verses are small yet profound, leaving a lingering sense of calm, warmth, and emotional resonance.

Shiv Puran Unlocked (Trilogy) by Manu Siddhartha

A remarkable literary contribution that redefines how ancient Indian scriptures are understood in the modern age. Authored by Manu Siddhartha, the series presents the profound wisdom of the Shiva Purana in a clear, rational, and contemporary framework, making complex philosophy and symbolism accessible without diluting its spiritual essence. The trilogy thoughtfully bridges Sanatan wisdom with practical life themes such as fearlessness, detachment, balance, and purpose, positioning mythology as a living guide rather than distant lore. Widely acclaimed, the books have earned prestigious national and international literary honors and are featured on ExoticIndia.com, affirming their global relevance. With clarity, depth, and intellectual integrity, Shiv Puran Unlocked stands as an essential read for today's spiritually curious generation.

Care Giving Gift of Unconditional Love by Dr David Soh Poh Huat

Care Giving: Gift of Unconditional Love by Dr. David Soh Poh Huat is a deeply honest and eye-opening book that reveals the hard truths behind the vocation of caregiving. It challenges the common belief that caregiving is a simple task of employment, showing instead that it demands emotional strength, sacrifice, and unwavering compassion. Through lived experiences, the book highlights caregiving as an act of giving oneself fully to the elderly and the sick, rooted in unconditional love rather than convenience or reward. Both reflective and instructive, it urges readers to rethink the true meaning of care. Dr. Soh is a financial adviser representative, freelance carer, poet, and award-winning author of five independent books recognized at international book festivals. Awarded a Doctorate in Literature in 2022.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)