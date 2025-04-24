Third Wave Coffee and HarperCollins India launch 'Paperbacks & Pour Overs' to celebrate the joy of reading over coffee

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 24: This World Book Day, Third Wave Coffee, India's beloved homegrown coffee brand, and HarperCollins India, a leading global publisher, come together to launch 'Paperbacks & Pour Overs' - an initiative that brings the timeless love for books and brews to life.

Thoughtfully curated, Paperbacks & Pour Overs aims to create warm, welcoming corners for readers and coffee lovers at select Third Wave Coffee cafes across the country. These cafes will feature a handpicked HarperCollins Discovery Set--an engaging collection of popular and bestselling titles from both local and international lists. Housed on dedicated bookshelves, the selection will be refreshed periodically, ensuring there's always something new to explore. These literary additions are designed to transform each cafe into a cozy reading nook--inviting comfort, sparking conversations, and offering a moment of quiet reflection for solo readers and book lovers alike, all while enjoying their favourite brews.

"At Third Wave Coffee, we've always believed that our cafes are more than just places to grab a great cup -- they're where people pause, connect, and create. Coffee and books have always come together effortlessly, and with Paperbacks & Pour Overs, we're excited to give this natural pairing a place in our spaces. This partnership is a celebration of two rituals -- reading and brewing -- and we're proud to bring them to life for our community," said Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee.

Coffee and books have always come together -- it's the most obvious and timeless pairing. This partnership simply gives that everyday magic a curated corner to thrive in. With this effort, Third Wave Coffee aims to seamlessly weave reading into everyday cafe culture, spotlighting the timeless connect between coffee and books.

Speaking about this initiative, Shabnam Srivastava - GM Marketing, HarperCollins India, adds,"As we go ahead with our plan of building READ[er] communities, we are thrilled to have Third Wave Coffee as our partners to jointly build up on the bond between coffee and books as we endeavor to add another dimension to the coffee-lovers' experience by bringing them a list of curated books to read as they sip!"

While the books are not for sale, customers are encouraged to pick up a paperback, read while sipping their favorite pour-over, and place it back for someone else to enjoy. The partnership also paves the way for a series of literature-led experiences, including author-led masterclasses, interactive workshops, book meetups, and co-branded merchandise--all thoughtfully designed for those who enjoy their books with a side of brew. Together, Third Wave Coffee and HarperCollins India aim to bring the cafe brand's literary vision to life: connecting readers with stories, and stories with spaces that inspire.

With Paperbacks & Pour Overs, Third Wave Coffee and HarperCollins India are brewing a shared space for literature and lifestyle to meet -- one page, one pour, and one conversation at a time. This collaboration invites everyone to stop by, pick up a book, enjoy a cup of coffee, and become part of a growing movement where creativity, caffeine, and community come together.

About Third Wave Coffee: Third Wave Coffee is a coffee and food QSR brand founded by Sushant Goel, Anirudh Sharma and Ayush Bathwal in 2015. With a commitment to quality and innovation, the homegrown coffee QSR chain has rapidly expanded to over 140 stores nationwide, earning a reputation as one of the fastest-growing coffee brands in the country. Third Wave Coffee is dedicated to providing a high-quality coffee-first experience to its customers across the country with a specific focus on high-quality beans, convenient locations and a technology-enabled consumer experience. Celebrated as a trailblazer in the industry, the brand was recognised as one of the ET Now Best Brands of 2024. For more information, visit Third Wave Coffee at https://www.thirdwavecoffeeroasters.com.

About HarperCollins India: HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live!, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is also the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards - in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.