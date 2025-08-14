This Independence Day, MMTC- PAMP Celebrates India's 'Nayi Udaan' with Launch of Sone ki Chidiya 10gm Gold Coin

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 14: India was often called the 'Sone ki Chidiya' or the 'Golden Eagle' since time immemorial. It is a nation steeped in rich cultural history, philosophy which shaped the ancient world order. The wealth, in terms of knowledge, goods, precious metals made every traveller to Indian shore marvel at the richness of the country.

To celebrate the re-emergence of our nation in today's global order and ahead of the country's Independence Day, MMTC- PAMP, India's only LBMA-accredited Good Delivery Gold & Silver refiner and recognised as the purest precious metal brand in Asia and India, unveils the 'Sone ki Chidiya' Gold Coin.

This stunning 10-gram, 99.99%+ (999.9+) purity octagonal coin is a tribute that captures the essence of India's remarkable transformation with a spirit of 'Nayi Udaan', a sentiment of taking new flight for a rising new hope, of a new India. The limited-edition coin celebrates both the nation's illustrious golden legacy and its boundless future potential.

Celebrating India's rising status with the launch of this limited-edition minted product offering, Mr Samit Guha, Interim CEO and CFTO, MMTC-PAMP said, "This coin is more than a precious metal, it is a symbolic representation of India's rise in this new world order. As our nation spreads its wings, taking a Nayi Udaan, across industries from technology to space exploration, from renewable energy to global leadership, the 'Sone Ki Chidiya' captures this moment of national ascendancy."

This collectors' limited-edition item 'Sone ki Chidiya' Gold coin draws inspiration from India's rich history as the world's most prosperous civilisation. Today, as India emerges as a global economic powerhouse, technological innovator, and cultural ambassador, this coin serves as a tangible reminder of the nation's incredible journey from its golden past to an even more promising future.

The front side of the coin features India's geographical outline with a majestic golden bird soaring skyward, symbolising the nation's rise with renewed strength, pride, and purpose with Nayi Udaan embossed. The reverse side showcases the words 'Sone Ki Chidiya' in Hindi alongside a flock of birds in graceful flight - representing collective progress, unity in diversity, and the freedom to achieve limitless possibilities.

Crafted with the finest Swiss craftsmanship and the purest gold, the 'Sone ki Chidiya' coin offers investment value and emotional connection. As a limited-edition collectible, this coin is a representation to India's rich heritage and legacy with a timeless design that bridges tradition with new aspirations.

Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 99.99%+ (999.9+) the purity of the metal. To validate the authenticity, every MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in Assayer Certified Minted Cards. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar one buys weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers receive the highest value for their investment. MMTC-PAMP products are available at their exclusive stores, leading jeweller partners, online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, or directly from MMTC-PAMP's official website, www.mmtcpamp.com/shop.

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country's only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 99.99%+ (999.9+) purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India's Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)