Three Fingers Entertainment Presents the Excellency Iconic Awards 2025 featuring Isha Koppikar and Dino Morea

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 11: Three Fingers Entertainment Ltd. proudly presents the Excellency Iconic Awards 2025, an esteemed celebration of success, innovation, and leadership across industries. Set to take place on February 22, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Delhi Mahipalpur, this distinguished daytime event will recognize individuals and organizations who have excelled in their respective fields.

Bringing a blend of glamour and prestige, celebrated Bollywood actors Isha Koppikar and Dino Morea will attend as esteemed award presenters. Their presence will add a touch of star power to the ceremony as they honour outstanding achievers across diverse industries.

The Excellency Iconic Awards is more than just an award ceremony--it is a platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals to showcase their achievements and gain well-deserved recognition. This year's event will highlight excellence across a range of industries, including:

-Business & Startups - Recognizing visionaries leading innovation and economic growth.

-Healthcare & Wellness - Honouring professionals making strides in medicine and well-being.

-Education & Training - Celebrating educators and institutions shaping the future.

-Technology & Innovation - Showcasing advancements in digital transformation and tech solutions.

- Media & Entertainment - Acknowledging creative excellence in film, television, and digital platforms.

- Social Impact & Leadership - Recognizing individuals making meaningful contributions to society.

Renowned for curating high-profile business summits, award ceremonies, and entertainment experiences, Three Fingers Entertainment Ltd. takes pride in organizing the Excellency Iconic Awards 2025. The company's dedication to recognizing excellence and fostering industry connections is evident in the grandeur of this event.

The Excellency Iconic Awards 2025 offers an unparalleled experience for industry professionals and aspiring achievers alike. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with influential business leaders and decision-makers, be inspired by success stories of perseverance and innovation, gain valuable brand exposure on an elite platform, and engage in exclusive networking opportunities with top-tier professionals.

The event is scheduled for February 22, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Delhi Mahipalpur. For sponsorships, nominations, and participation, visit www.excellency-awards.com.

Join us for a prestigious gathering that celebrates brilliance, determination, and excellence across industries. Don't miss this inspiring day of recognition and networking!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)