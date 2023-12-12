Thrilling Success at The Winter Classic Pickleball Open 2023 by Sportiify: A Resounding 300+ Surge in Participation Across India

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 12: The Winter Classic Pickleball Open 2023, held at the SIRIFORT SPORTS COMPLEX in New Delhi from the 7th to the 9th of December, has emerged as a spectacular triumph, attracting an unprecedented 300+ players and participants from every corner of India.

The three-day event, marked by intense competition and sportsmanship, captivated a sizable audience of over 500 enthusiastic spectators who witnessed the athletic prowess on display. With the support of Pickleball United The Winter Classic Pickleball Open 2023 became a focal point for pickleball enthusiasts, showcasing the sport's growing popularity across the nation.

The event welcomed distinguished guests from Peru, Lima Hernan Jesus Montanez and Victor Julio and the Ambassador of Peru to India, His Excellency Mr.Javier Paulinich, who graced the occasion to witness the pickleball fever and learn more about the upcoming sport.

Highlights:

-Amarjit Singh Batra, MD of SPOTIFY INDIA, clinched the Gold against World No.1 -Ajeet Bharadwaj in the 50+ category,

Ajeet Bharadwaj won the Gold in the 60+ men's singles. Renowned Film Director Shashank Khaitan secured the silver in the 35+ pro men's doubles alongside Rahul Belwal.

In Open PRO men's doubles Yuvraj Ruia and Harsh Mehta won the Gold.

Asia No.1 Aditya Ruhela bagged the Gold in the Men's singles open PRO, while Mihika Yadav bagged the Gold in the open PRO Women's singles.

In 35+ advance men's singles Akhil Mathur won the Gold against Sachin Pahwa.

In 35+ PRO women's singles Priyanka Mehta won the Gold.

In 35+ advance women's singles Muskhaan Jeswani won the Gold against Kavya Somesh.

In splitage doubles category Yuvraj Ruia and Shashank Khaitan bagged the Gold.

The burgeoning interest in Pickleball in India reflects a growing enthusiasm for this dynamic sport. As more individuals discover the joy of playing, the community expands beyond seasoned players to embrace a wave of enthusiastic amateurs. This influx of newcomers is crucial for the sport's development, fostering a diverse and inclusive environment. Amateurs bring fresh perspectives, energy and a sense of camaraderie, contributing significantly to the sport's grassroots growth. Their involvement not only strengthens the Pickleball community but also helps in popularizing the game across diverse age groups and backgrounds, ultimately paving the way for a thriving Pickleball culture in India.

The organizers, Sportiify, spared no effort in ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for participants and attendees alike. From thrilling matches to a vibrant atmosphere, the event received commendations for its meticulous planning and execution.

"We are delighted by the overwhelming response to the Winter Classic Pickleball Open 2023," said the Directors, Sportiify. "The tremendous increase in participation reflects the passion and dedication of the pickleball community in India. We extend our gratitude to all players, spectators and partners who contributed to making this event a resounding success."

As the final match concluded on December 9th, the Winter Classic Pickleball Open 2023 left an indelible mark on the Indian pickleball landscape. The event's success underscores the burgeoning interest in the sport, setting the stage for future editions to reach even greater heights.

