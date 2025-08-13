Thrillophilia Leases 50,000 sq ft in Jaipur to Build India's Largest Travel Tech Hub

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 13: Thrillophilia, India's leading holiday package brand, has announced the leasing of a 50,000 sq ft next-gen workspace on Mahal Road, Jagatpura, Jaipur. This facility will become India's largest hub for travel technology innovation, housing the company's expanding engineering, product, and AI teams.

The new space will serve as the central command for Thrillophilia's next-generation travel technology stack, aimed at transforming how millions of Indians and global travelers discover, plan, and experience holidays.

"We're building the future of global travel from Rajasthan," said a spokesperson from Thrillophilia's leadership team. "This new hub reflects not just our growth, but our deep belief in creating world-class technology from tier-2 cities."

Building a Global Travel Tech Powerhouse from Jaipur

Founded in Jaipur, Thrillophilia has grown into one of India's largest travel platforms, serving millions of travelers across 200+ Indian destinations and over 70 international locations. The company employs more than 800 professionals across engineering, product, marketing, operations, and customer experience.

Thrillophilia's core strength lies in its tech-first, AI-powered platform, which creates personalized, real-time holiday packages for travelers -- eliminating the traditional friction of planning and booking multi-day tours.

From generating dynamic itineraries based on behavioral data to delivering real-time support throughout the trip, the company is leading a quiet revolution in how India travels. The new hub is a natural extension of this vision.

The newly leased space in Jagatpura will bring together engineers, data scientists, AI researchers, and designers from across India, creating an ecosystem dedicated to building the next wave of travel innovation. From intelligent trip planning to predictive logistics, the focus will be on solving complex travel problems at scale.

"We want this hub to attract talent from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and beyond," said the spokesperson. "But just as importantly, it gives talented engineers from Tier 2 cities -- who often move to metros for opportunities -- a world-class home right here in Rajasthan. It's not just an office -- it's a mission space for solving global travel challenges using Indian intelligence and product craftsmanship."

This move also marks a major step in Rajasthan's emergence as a serious player in India's tech landscape. By anchoring a high-growth digital business within the state, Thrillophilia aims to inspire more companies to see beyond metros and invest in building from tier-2 cities.

A Center for Innovation, Training, and Collaboration

As the travel industry increasingly turns toward personalization, automation, and data-led decision-making, Thrillophilia's strategy has positioned it well ahead of the curve. The company has already served over 3.9 million travelers globally and sees over a million monthly active users on its platform.

With this expansion, Thrillophilia aims to accelerate innovation across three core areas:

-AI-Powered Itinerary Creation

-Dynamic Pricing and Inventory Optimization

-Real-Time On-Trip Support Systems

The new hub will also serve as a training and incubation center for tech talent in the region, with the company planning to host hackathons, open product showcases, and collaborative workshops with other startups and academic institutions.

A Proud Moment for Rajasthan

Thrillophilia's expansion is more than a business story -- it's a cultural milestone for Rajasthan's tech future. By choosing to invest in Jaipur, the company reinforces the potential of Indian cities beyond Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to become hubs of world-class innovation.

"It's a proud moment for us as a Rajasthan-born company to now lead the state into a new era of travel and tech leadership," said the team.

With its 50,000 sq ft tech hub in Jaipur, Thrillophilia isn't just expanding office space -- it's expanding the boundaries of where world-class travel technology can be built. From a Jaipur-born startup to a platform powering millions of journeys worldwide, the company is proving that innovation isn't confined to India's metros.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)