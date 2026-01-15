Thums Up Brings the Iconic ICC Trophy Closer to Cricket Fans Across India at Major Airports

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 15: Thums Up, India's homegrown cola giant, by Coca-Cola India, is bringing the prestigious ICC T20 Men's World Cup Trophy closer to fans through a high-impact ICC Trophy Viewing Experience in partnership with Delhi Airport and Adani Airports across three of the country's busiest airports. Rooted in its long-standing partnership with the ICC, the initiative celebrates India's deep, emotional bond with cricket by transforming everyday transit spaces into moments of national pride and fandom.

The initiative is being brought to life in partnership with airport operators. Thums Up has partnered with Delhi Airport and with Adani Airports at Ahmedabad and Mumbai to ensure strong consumer engagement and scale across transit hubs that see millions of Indian travellers every day.

The ICC Trophy Viewing Experience begins at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad on 15th January, followed by Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi on 16th January and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai on 17th January and will be showcased between 6 am to 8 pm on all days. Delhi Airport will host a dedicated ICC Trophy display, while Ahmedabad and Mumbai will feature an immersive LED mural photo zone designed for fan engagement.

As a long-standing partner of the ICC, Thums Up has consistently played a role in bringing cricket's biggest milestones closer to Indian fans. The partnership is rooted in a shared belief in the power of sport to unite the country and create moments that go beyond the stadium, turning iconic cricketing assets into lived, real-world experiences for consumers.

Speaking on the initiative, Abhishek Gupta, Chief Customer Officer, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, "Cricket is one of India's most powerful consumption moments and has a unique way of bringing people together, and Thums Up has always shown up where that passion is strongest. By taking the ICC Trophy experience to India's major airports with our partners at Delhi Airport and Adani Airports, we're meeting fans in the middle of their everyday journeys, turning transit spaces into meaningful touchpoints that reflect the scale, confidence and boldness that define Thums Up."

Speaking on the partnership, Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airports Holding Ltd. said, " AAHL proudly collaborates with Thums Up to bring the ICC Trophy to Ahmedabad and Mumbai airports, turning everyday journeys into vibrant moments of national pride, fan engagement, and innovative travel experiences. We are excited to bring such momentous occasions for our passengers, besides ensuring impeccable infrastructure services. Together, we're redefining transit as a celebration of India's sporting spirit."

Rooted in sport as a powerful cultural force, Thums Up has consistently pioneered new ways for fans to experience the game beyond the screen. From flying contest winners to the ICC World Cup 2024 in West Indies to creating high-impact, tech-led moments around cricket, the brand has turned major sporting milestones into real, shared consumption occasions. These experiences reflect Thums Up's belief that sport is not just watched, but lived, on the ground, in the moment, and on scale.

The ICC Trophy Experience reflects Thums Up's long-standing association with cricket and its intent to stay close to moments that matter to fans. By placing the trophy at key transit hubs, the brand aims to meet fans where their journeys begin, creating memorable touchpoints around the game they passionately follow.

