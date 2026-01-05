Tim Hortons® Brings Its Iconic Brew to Navi Mumbai International Airport

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 5: Tim Hortons® India is set to further strengthen its footprint in Maharashtra with the opening of its two new outlets at the newly inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport. The new stores, located at Terminal 1 - Arrivals and Departures, mark Tim Hortons®' continued expansion across high-footfall transit hubs, reinforcing the brand's commitment to serving travelers and urban consumers alike.

As part of its continued expansion across major airports and metropolitan hubs in India, Tim Hortons® is strengthening its presence in key cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad & Pune. Building on its existing stores in Mumbai, the brand's entry into Navi Mumbai International Airport with two new outlets underscores its strategic focus on high-footfall transit destinations. The upcoming outlets will be located at the Arrival Forecourt and the Departure Check-in area at Terminal 1, Navi Mumbai International Airport, District Raigad, Maharashtra. Designed to cater to domestic and international travelers, meet-and-greet visitors as well as airport staff, these stores ensure seamless access to the Tim Hortons® experience across both arrival and departure touchpoints.

Commenting on the expansion, Tarun Jain, CEO, Tim Hortons® India, said, "We're thrilled to welcome passengers to our two new stores at the swanky new Terminal 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport, marking another exciting milestone in our journey across India. With these outlets, we aim to bring the signature Tim Hortons® experience of freshly brewed coffee, handcrafted food, and warm hospitality closer to our guests, right where they need it most. Airports are more than just transit points; they are also spaces where travellers pause, reconnect, and recharge. Through these new stores, we look forward to creating moments of comfort and familiarity for every visitor, reinforcing our commitment to delivering quality and care at every touchpoint."

The new airport outlets will offer consumers round-the-clock access to Tim Hortons®' complete range of freshly brewed coffee, signature beverages, baked favorites, and handcrafted food options, providing a reliable and comforting pitstop for travelers at any hour. By extending its presence across arrivals and departures, Tim Hortons® aims to enhance the airport experience with convenient, high-quality offerings that allow guests to pause, refresh, and enjoy a familiar cafe experience while travelling.

About Tim Hortons® India:

Tim Hortons® is Canada's iconic coffee house, known globally for its freshly brewed coffee, signature Timbits, and innovative beverages. Since it entered India, Tim Hortons has carved a niche for its globally inspired yet locally loved offerings, redefining the coffee culture for the modern Indian consumer.

