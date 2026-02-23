Tim Hortons® Partners with Nutella® to introduce Signature Recipes Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 23: Tim Hortons® India is set to delight dessert and beverage lovers with the launch of its newest indulgent collaboration, Tims x Nutella®. Available across India at Tim Hortons cafes, including airports, from 12th February 2026, the campaign brings together two globally loved brands to create a menu that celebrates rich flavours, comforting textures, and moments of pure indulgence.

This collaboration blends Tim Hortons' signature beverages and baked treats with the iconic taste of Nutella, delivering a lineup designed for guests looking to elevate their everyday coffee and snack rituals. The Tims x Nutella range introduces a thoughtfully curated selection of beverages and treats, each prepared with Nutella to highlight its unmistakable hazelnut and cocoa profile.

The menu features the Hazelnut Dream Frappe, a creamy Nutella-infused frappe blended with chilled milk, topped with a luscious chocolate drizzle and dark chocolate chips; the Mocha, a fusion of Tim Hortons' classic espresso-based Hot mocha and chocolate, finished with a luscious swirl of Nutella for a perfectly toasted hazelnut twist; and the Strawberry Matcha, where premium matcha is layered over a sweet strawberry blend and topped with a rich Nutella swirl for a nutty, chocolatey finish.

Complementing the beverages are indulgent baked treats, including the Chocolate Nutella Donut, Tim Hortons' Dream donut filled with chocolate ganache and topped with a silky Nutella glaze, and the Nutella Timbits, bite-sized sugar-coated delights filled with decadent Nutella that oozes in every bite.

Speaking at the launch, Tarun Jain, CEO of Tim Hortons India, said, "Nutella is a flavour we knew would resonate strongly with our guests, making it a natural partner for a menu built around indulgence and comfort. With Tims x Nutella, we've created a range that brings together familiar favourites with a rich, elevated twist, whether it's your morning coffee, an afternoon treat, or a moment of indulgence on the go. This campaign reflects our commitment to delivering globally loved flavours through thoughtfully crafted experiences for Indian consumers."

Speaking on the collaboration, Zoher Kapuswala, CMO, Ferrero India, said, "We are delighted to partner with Tim Hortons India to bring together two globally loved brands in a way that feels both relevant and savored for Indian consumers. With Tims x Nutella, we're celebrating the versatility of Nutella while creating elevated, memorable taste experiences for consumers."

Designed to be enjoyed across cafe visits, work breaks, travel stops, and shared moments, the Tims x Nutella range invites guests to indulge in flavours that feel both familiar and exciting. The collection is available at Tim Hortons cafes across India, including airport locations, and can also be ordered online via Swiggy and Zomato, starting 12th February 2026.

About Tim Hortons® India

Tim Hortons® is Canada's iconic coffee house, known globally for its freshly brewed coffee, signature Timbits, and innovative beverages. Since it entered India, Tim Hortons has carved a niche for its globally inspired yet locally loved offerings, redefining the coffee culture for the modern Indian consumer.

Website: Tim Hortons | Home

Instagram: Instagram

About Ferrero India:

Ferrero India started its commercial operations in 2004. In 2007 the Government of Maharashtra bestowed a mega-status project for its state-of-the-art production plant at Baramati near Pune. India is a production hub for Ferrero in Asia and the Middle East and exports half of its local production.

Headquartered in Pune, the company has regional sales offices in Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata with a robust distribution network across all the metros and mini-metros of India. Ferrero's well-known brands in India include Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, and Kinder Joy.

Website: Ferrero India

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)