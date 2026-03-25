Time to be M-Azing; BMW M Drift Academy returns in a bigger bolder experience

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 25: BMW Group India announces the much-awaited return of the BMW M Drift Academy, now in a larger, more dynamic format designed to elevate performance training in India. The 2026 edition expands the thrill of drifting to four major cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

The BMW M Drift Academy continues to be a one-of-its-kind platform that blends motorsport passion with responsible driving. Participants experience the excitement of drifting in a controlled environment, guided by BMW's uncompromising safety standards and the pledge to #DriftResponsibly.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The BMW M Drift Academy is a first-of-its-kind experience for car enthusiasts in India. On popular demand, we are expanding it to more cities, bringing the power of M closer to many more fans. The program delivers an unforgettable journey, mastering advanced drifting techniques with utmost safety under the guidance of BMW certified instructors. It is where adrenaline meets precision, and every drift becomes a symphony of skill, speed and sound. Once you experience the amazing thrill and performance dynamics of M, it's hard to go back to the ordinary."

Enrollment for the BMW M Drift Academy is available through authorised BMW dealerships across the country. Interested participants can also enroll on DISTRICT by Zomato. The slots are limited thus ensuring a focused and high-impact training experience. The participation fee is INR 1 lakh.

Entry to BMW M After Party can be purchased exclusively on DISTRICT by Zomato.

The schedule for multi-city BMW M Drift Academy is -

Bengaluru: 04 - 05 April 2026 at Manpho Convention Centre

Hyderabad: 11 - 12 April 2026 at Prasad Multiplex

Chennai: 18 - 19 April 2026 at Island Ground

Delhi: 01 - 03 May 2026 at Container Depot Ground, Okhla

BMW M Drift Academy

The BMW M Drift Academy opens its doors, inviting all car enthusiasts to take the first step towards mastering the art of controlled performance with BMW M2 and BMW M4 over two days. The course perfectly blends theory and hands-on track time, where skill meets thrill and your drifting journey begins.

Over two intensive days, participants embark on a hands-on learning journey with the iconic BMW M cars. The curriculum integrates advanced driving theory with extensive track time, helping drivers sharpen precision, control and confidence.

Certified BMW instructors train participants on a structured skill sets such as, familiarisation of the features of BMW M cars and train to master skills such as Controlling a Drift, Throttle Control, Maintaining a Drift, Exiting a Drift, Half Circle Drift, Exiting a Half Circle Drift with style, Full Circle Drift, Maintaining a Full Circle Drift (clockwise and anticlockwise) and Transition Drifting on a Figure 8.

Participants who successfully complete the training will be certified and will earn the Drift Pilot - Red Badge of Honour and lay a strong foundation for their journey toward the prestigious Drift Marshal title.

The BMW M After Party - celebrate the M spirit.

Beyond the track, BMW M After Party transforms into a vibrant community experience. Fans, drift lovers and enthusiasts come together for an evening of music, gourmet cuisine, drift shows and high-energy performances, celebrating the culture and lifestyle of BMW M.

If you have any queries, please contact:

BMW Group India

Richa Sharma, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 99100 22148; Email: Richa.Sharma@bmw.in

Satchit Gayakwad, Press and Corporate Affairs

Cell: +91 98925 790925; Email: Satchit.Gayakwad@bmw.in

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-india/

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