Timezone India Shines Bright with Dual Excellence Awards at IAAPI Awards 2024

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Timezone India celebrates a momentous triumph, clinching two prestigious awards at the 22nd IAAPI Amusement Expo and National Excellence Awards 2024, held at NESCO Ground Mumbai on February 28th,2024. Recognised with National Excellence Awards in Digital Marketing and Events at Facilities, Timezone India stands honoured by IAAPI for its exceptional contributions and innovative strategies in these pivotal domains.

In the fiercely competitive realm of digital marketing, Timezone India emerges as a trailblazer, setting new standards for creativity, engagement, and efficacy. Additionally, Timezone India showcases unparalleled expertise in hosting events across its various venues, captivating guests and leaving a lasting impression. From conceptualization to flawless execution, Timezone delivers experiences that exceed expectations and redefine the industry standards.

"We are honoured to be recognized by IAAPI for our achievements in these domains. These awards are a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team, who continuously push the boundaries to deliver exceptional results and deliver happiness to our guests," said Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of Timezone India.

The IAAPI Awards celebrates excellence, innovation, and leadership in field of theme parks, amusement parks, and indoor amusement centres across the country. Timezone's success in securing multiple accolades reaffirms its position as a leader in the industry, underscoring its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Timezone was founded in 1978 in Perth, Australia and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia-Pacific region, offering state-of-the-art interactive game, rides, and attractions. Timezone provides a social experience filled with non-stop fun for all ages. Our best-in-class venue design and well-trained Fun Squad assures a safe, friendly, and fun environment for all our guests. Timezone internationally operates over 320 locations across 7 countries, with 63 venues in India. Join us for an exciting, unforgettable experience at any of our locations or visit www.timezonegames.com to learn more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)