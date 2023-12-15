TO THE NEW ranked 25 amongst India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 by Great Place To Work India

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: TO THE NEW, a leading global digital technology services company, proudly announces its remarkable achievement, securing a coveted position among the Top 25 in the prestigious "India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2023" list by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

TO THE NEW has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place To Work for its 2500+ people. This esteemed ranking is a testament to the company's dedication to creating a workplace that prioritizes employee satisfaction, professional growth, and overall well-being. In a highly competitive landscape, TO THE NEW stands out with its commitment to providing a workplace that values diversity, encourages collaboration, and promotes a culture of continuous learning.

In 2023, 558 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment. The GPTW ranking is a result of comprehensive assessments that consider employee feedback, workplace practices, and organizational culture.

"Our report, India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM, highlights the vibrancy and resilience of this industry. Congratulations to all! Your commitment to nurturing environments that inspire innovation, foster trust, and promote the well-being of your employees has not gone unnoticed. In a world that constantly evolves, you have set a benchmark for what it truly means to be a Great Place To Work for us in India.", said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, of Great Place To Work® India.

Securing a position among the Top 25 in GPTW's India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023 is a reflection of TO THE NEW's ongoing efforts to build a workplace where employees thrive and contribute to the company's success.

"We are very pleased to be amongst the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023. This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture that nurtures talent, encourages innovation, and ensures the well-being of our team. While we ensure the implementation of best people practices at TO THE NEW, it is our Newer who have contributed to making this coveted achievement a reality year after year.," said Satya Sharma, Co-Founder and CHRO at TO THE NEW.

TO THE NEW is a digital technology services company that provides product engineering, Cloud, and FinOps services to enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognized by global analyst firms like Gartner, Forrester, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for its capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, and Data and analytics. The company also leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to its customers. TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies, with a growth rate of over 60 per cent since 2017. The company's passionate team of 2500+ Newers is spread across its headquarters in Singapore and delivery centers in Delhi, Dehradun, Dubai, NYC, and Sydney.

To know more, visit https://www.tothenew.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)