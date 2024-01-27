Top 10 proudly successful Indian business personalities in the year 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: Entrepreneurship is always an enriching experience where you not just serve the society but also provide employment. These inspiring people not just create a positive impact but also create a legacy for the future generation. The successful and inspiring personalities have always been a torchbearer of the society and have been paving the path for the future generation and creating a long-lasting inspiration especially for the youths.

Virat Kohli, Indian Cricketer & Entrepreneur

Virat Kohli is an Indian international cricketer and the former captain of the Indian national cricket team. He is a right-handed batsman and an occasional medium-fast bowler. He currently represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and Delhi in domestic cricket. Kohli is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket and the best of the 21st century. One of the biggest names in the Indian cricket fraternity, known from when he was a young talent to becoming a legend, is Virat Kohli. The ex-captain of the Indian cricket team and the highest-paid cricketer in the world, Virat has come a long way from being just a Delhi boy to a common household name and an inspiration to millions.

Being the third most followed athlete on Instagram, with a total of approximately 264 million followers, Virat Kohli has garnered the attention of people with not only his cricketing achievements but also the brands he owns. Virat Kohli's business list in terms of his ownership is One8 and WROGN. Virat started One8 as a sportswear brand and slowly diversified the business to a chain of restaurants named One8 Commune. Moreover, in 2017, Kohli inked a deal with PUMA to collaborate with his sportswear brand One8, and sneakers were the first in this collection. Presently, this collaboration not only features sneakers but also other products for men, women and kids.

Falguni Nayar, Founder, Nykaa

Falguni Nayar is an Indian billionaire businesswoman, who is the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa, formally known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures which is an acronym of her own name. Nayar is one of two self-made female Indian billionaires. Nayar was born and raised in a Gujarati family in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her father was a businessman and ran a small bearings company, assisted by her mother. She is a graduate in B.Com from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics and a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (1985 batch).

In April 2012, at the age of 50, she founded Nykaa with $2 million of her own money. Nykaa was worth $2.3 billion as of 2021 bringing Nayar's fortune to an estimated $1.1 billion. Nayar is one of 2 self-made female Indian billionaires, the other being Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Nykaa listed at $13 billion valuation on 10 November 2021. Soon after Nykaa went public, Nayar became the wealthiest self-made female Indian, with her net worth rising to the tune of $6.5 billion, and entered the list of top 20 Indians by net worth. In 2022, Nayar made her debut in the Forbes India Rich List at rank 44. Nykaa's CEO and one of India's richest women, Falguni Nayar's salary for the financial year 2023 stood at Rs6.81 crore.

Neeti Goel, Restauranteur & Philanthropist

Neeti Goel is an extraordinary restaurateur, renowned philanthropist, and much-admired TEDx speaker. Neeti is a remarkable individual who has significantly contributed to business, philanthropy, and public speaking. As a TEDx speaker, she has shared her experiences and insights on entrepreneurship, leadership and the power of community, inspiring many individuals to pursue their dreams and bring a positive change in their lives. She was awarded the title of "Super Indian" for supporting 25 villages in Barmer, Rajasthan, the Society Achievers' Award for "Iconic Women of the Year" in 2022 - presented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis - and "Dare to Dream" by Zee Hindustan for philanthropic work and women empowerment initiatives. Her latest venture is House of KO (an allday cafe serving world cuisine in a platter in a rustic ambience). She's Founder of Nari Nitti, working towards providing opportunities to women in Rural India. She's is co-founder of khanachaiye and Ghar bhejo with Sonu Sood. She has been honoured at Palace of Westminster by British parliament in London.

Ritesh Agarwal, CEO, OYO Room

Ritesh Agarwal is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms. Ritesh Agarwal was born in a Marwari family in Bissam Cuttack, Odisha, India and brought up in Titilagarh. His family ran a small shop in Rayagada, Odisha. He graduated from Sacred Heart School, and later St. Johns Senior Secondary School, before moving to Delhi in 2011 for college. Agarwal married Geetansha Sood, a native of Lucknow, on 7 March 2023. Agarwal signed agreements through his company OYO with hotel owners in the US in which the buildings of the owners will be rebranded under the OYO name in exchange of compensation and guarantee income but left out the information that OYO is not authorised to operate franchise business in the state of California for which in March 2019, OYO was fined $200,000 by California regulators. The company also received a cease and desist order from Washington, after regulators found OYO made offers to many hotel owners and managers, without proper registration.

M Das, Entrepreneur

M das Founder of Cobox Metaverse Virtual world and another you Embark on a journey of Excelllence with in a realm of web 3 and Metaverse Mr .DAS Visionary Ambition has given a birth of this product which is one stop for all where u can build your own Virtual world less than five minutes with Zero code Diving in to the web 3 going to evolve around 2024 because virtualisation economy will becoming and provide more new opportunities for markey growth Mr. Das in begining of 2022 has announced the new launch of a new idedntity in the virtual world it allow you to share a virtual space to operate like the real world for everyone at same time. Cobox Metaverse is not only about gaming and virtual meetings think again its going to life transform new aspects of our daily life from firefighting and film making to manufacturing medicine A whole new world is emerging a multi trillion dollar Opportunities.Mr. DAS says

Make curosity your Super power in 2024 Curiosity is the fuel of Entreprenuer or anyone with a learner mindset it only improve desicsion making skills ,innovation and inclusion it also help keeps us happier and healthier

Dushyant Sinha, Business Personality

Dushyant Sinha, the Founder and Director of ICCPL, is an outstanding communication specialist who brings a wealth of experience to his company. As a master at crafting and shaping the public image of his clients, he has worked with prominent names in realty, education, edtech, agriculture, and start-ups. Before establishing ICCPL in 2011 at 25, Dushyant Sinha honed his skills at prestigious organizations such as Deutsche Bank and Wipro. His expertise has earned him numerous accolades, including the coveted WASME award from the Ministry of MSME (Govt Of India) and the "40 Under 40 Award" three times from reputed media organizations like Business World.

Renowned for his ability to think outside the box, Dushyant Sinha consistently delivers creative solutions to even the toughest PR challenges. Under his visionary leadership, ICCPL has scaled new heights, making a name for itself with its outstanding result-driven performance and impeccable crisis management skills at the pan-India leve

Tuhin Banik: Entrepreneur & Digital Marketing Expert

In the dynamic realm of digital marketing, Tuhin Banik, the visionary founder of ThatWare®[?], emerges as a trailblazer, revolutionizing the landscape with unparalleled innovation. A name synonymous with success, Banik's journey is marked by relentless dedication, groundbreaking strategies, and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological integration.

As the driving force behind ThatWare®[?], Tuhin Banik's story begins in 2013 when he recognized a glaring gap in multinational companies' generic marketing strategies. Armed with an engineering background and a passion for cutting-edge technologies, he embarked on a mission to infuse Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP), semantics, and data science into the digital marketing space. Fast forward to 2023, and ThatWare®[?] stands as a testament to Banik's foresight, earning a prestigious spot in the Forbes Select 200. Banik's influence extends beyond the boardroom; his role as a TEDx and BrightonSEO speaker showcases his ability to articulate the transformative power of technology. A distinguished SEO expert, Banik has left an indelible mark on the industry, catering to enterprise, local, and international clients.

His expertise has earned him recognition as one of the "100 Influential Tech Leaders," a title bestowed upon those who redefine industry standards. What sets Banik apart is his commitment to innovation, particularly in pioneering NLP and AI-driven SEO. Under his leadership, ThatWare®[?] has not only disrupted traditional marketing paradigms but has also been awarded the Clutch Global Frontrunner in SEO, solidifying its position as a leader in the field. Beyond accolades and achievements, Banik's ethos is grounded in organic growth. ThatWare®[?] boasts a team of over 165 members across three global offices, achieving an astounding annual profit of 200% Year over Year--all achieved without the reliance on external investors. Banik's resilience and dedication to excellence were further acknowledged when ThatWare®[?] secured the Forbes Select 200 in India in October 2023. In addition to his role as a Forbes Select 200 entrepreneur, Banik's influence echoes globally through his keynote addresses on AI-based marketing awareness in over 75 countries. His unwavering commitment to driving change on a global scale positions him as a true thought leader in the tech and marketing space. As Tuhin Banik continues to shape the future of digital marketing, his journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of innovation. In the pages of this magazine, we celebrate a visionary leader whose impact extends far beyond industry norms--an individual whose story inspires, motivates, and defines the next frontier of success.

Harpreet Pasricha, Nutritionist & Entrepreneur

"The Pleasure of Nutritious Eating" - How can anyone be robbed of such a pleasure?

Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha is a distinguished figure in the world of nutrition who advocates that consuming food is a fundamental aspect of self-love. She aims to assist individuals in fostering a healthier rapport with food, promoting conscious choices that nourish the body with kindness and respect, in contrast to oppressive diets and deprivations. With over 21 years in the wellness industry, Dr. Harpreet Pasricha passionately emphasizes that optimal nutrition should be "SIMPLE". The primary objective is to comprehend that fueling the body with fulfilling and nutritious foods should be a seamless and essential element of one's lifestyle. Her philosophy centers around Detoxification, Rejuvenation, Nutrition, and Maintenance as cornerstones for a healthier future. She asserts the importance of cultivating a relationship with food that aids the body in inherently finding equilibrium amidst the hectic, stress-filled lives we lead, focusing beyond mere weight or nutritional issues. Dr. Pasricha, with her enchanting personality, ensures that everyone she consults feels empowered, perceiving themselves as the controllers of their destinies. She believes in providing uniquely tailored diet plans, as she acknowledges the distinct biological and psychological composition of every individual. She is committed to extending support, and empowering individuals to make healthier, more confident choices. Through one-on-one nutritional counseling and coaching with diet clinics in Goa, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Kolhapur and Amritsar, she endeavors to guide patients towards enduring and positive modifications for a more salubrious and contented future.

Her proficiency in unraveling the complexities of nutrition and her unparalleled ability to instill confidence in individuals about their nutritional paths make her a highly coveted nutritionist. Nutrition plays a pivotal role in addressing health disparities. Access to proper nutrition is a fundamental human right, and I'm committed to making it accessible to all. By conducting seminars and workshops for underprivileged communities, She hopes to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make healthier choices. It's about bridging the gap and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to lead a healthier life. Dr. Pasricha remains fervently devoted to her mission of propagating a wholesome and joyful lifestyle, not just for herself but for everyone she interacts with. Don't hesitate any longer--embark on your journey towards better health now!

Prateek Kumar Bhowmick, Entrepreneur

Prateek Kr Bhowmick, in addition to investing his time and energy in Review Adda, also contributes to early-stage start-ups in which he is passionate about making small investments."Right Idea in Right Market with Right Execution at Right Time and Right Team," is his business mantra. His notable investments are Garuda Aerospace, Skye Air, Tap Invest, Hair Originals, Third Unicorn, The New Shop, Univest, LetsDressUp, and 30+ more early-stage companies. Prateek Kumar Bhowmick is an entrepreneur and angel investor. He plays a pivotal role in ReviewAdda as COO and co-founder. ReviewAdda, co-founded in 2015 by Prateek Kr. Bhowmick & Rahul Jain have placed over 36,000 students in premium and under-rated Indian colleges and universities over the last eight years. This platform has over 3,200 Partner Micro-Coaching Institutes and Tutors in our nation who work with them as influencers from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns. Prateek Kr. Bhowmick's entrepreneurial journey is a testament to his commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship. His foray into the startup world began with his involvement in India's ed-tech startup, Vriti, which was backed by Intel Capital and Jafco Asia. During this period, he met Rahul Jain, a like-minded entrepreneur who has a strong conviction in technology.

At the core of Prateek's entrepreneurial philosophy lies the fusion of "Hard Work with Smart Work." He embodies qualities such as unwavering perseverance, resilience, an enduring positive outlook, and a deep well of spiritual energy. Prateek also recognizes the role of luck in the trajectory of an entrepreneurial journey, emphasizing that embracing risk and unwavering belief in one's vision can often prove pivotal. During ReviewAdda's nascent stages, securing funding posed a formidable challenge for these young, first-time entrepreneurs. However, their indomitable determination led them to Ultra Media, India's largest film distribution house. Ultra Media astutely recognized the potential inherent in Prateek and Rahul's visionary concept, becoming the inaugural investors in ReviewAdda and injecting INR one crore as seed funding. This monumental moment signified a significant turning point in their entrepreneurial odyssey, establishing a solid foundation for sustained growth and profitability, even amid formidable challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vidya Venkatraman, Entrepreneur

In every brand, there's a story waiting to be told, and at Meraki & Co. we are the storytellers, weaving narratives that resonate and endure-- Vidya Venkatraman, Founder & CEO, Meraki & Co. As we celebrate the remarkable journey of Meraki & Co., it's not merely a passage of four years but a narrative of transformative relationships and unswerving commitment. Within every brand, a concealed story unfolds, and at Meraki & Co., we see ourselves as the creators, moulding narratives that reverberates, withstands, and captivates. These four years stand testament to the enduring power of innovation, understanding, and the collaborative spirit that defines us, as stated by our founder, Vidya Venkatraman.

Reaching a significant milestone, Meraki & Co. proudly marks it's fourth year in the industry, a journey characterised by innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Far from resting on our laurels, our momentum continues unabated, welcoming new clients into our ever-growing family each month. This influx is an indication to the trust these brands place in our capabilities and the results we consistently deliver. Having forged successful collaborations with over 150 diverse brands, Meraki & Co. has become synonymous with a profound understanding of each brand's essence. Our forte lies in making these brands shine on digital platforms, creating impactful and memorable experiences that resonate deeply with audiences. At the core of our triumphs stands Vidya Venkatraman, the visionary founder of Meraki & Co. Her relentless dedication to delivering exceptional work propels our client-centric approach, ensuring each project is not merely completed but is a meticulously crafted reflection of the brand's unique essence. This unwavering commitment to excellence has earned Meraki & Co. the enduring loyalty of our clients, who view us not merely as project collaborators but as trusted partners in their journey. As we reflect on the past four years, we express gratitude to our clients, partners, and the incredible team at Meraki & Co. Together, we eagerly look forward to navigating the future chapters of creativity, innovation, and continued success. Here's to many more years of illuminating brands in the digital realm! Embarking on a digital odyssey, Meraki & Co. has seamlessly woven its expertise across ten diverse sectors, leaving an indelible mark of excellence. From orchestrating Hospitality sector brands, seamlessly weaving from Logo Designing to unveiling grand launch events, from navigating the Influencer Realm, to crafting visual masterpieces with Celebrity Photoshoots and Videoshoots.

As we reflect on these monumental projects, we're reminded that each sector entered is not just a conquest but a canvas awaiting the strokes of innovation and creativity. In the ever-evolving digital landscape, Meraki & Co. remains committed to crafting unique narratives and setting new benchmarks. Here's to embracing challenges, creating compelling stories, and venturing into uncharted territories - The Meraki Way! Turning the page on four years of accomplishments, Meraki & Co. remains resolute in its commitment to sculpting brands into digital luminaries. The journey has just begun, and we eagerly anticipate the forthcoming chapters, brimming with fresh collaborations, groundbreaking innovations, and the sustained brilliance of brands under the guiding light of Meraki & Co. In the midst of these exciting developments, Meraki & Co. is proud to share the spotlight with renowned founders and trailblazers who have admired Meraki's strategic approach and the teams' effort in building their engaging responses that have truly elevated their online identity. Their words stand as powerful exemplification to the impact and reverence that Meraki & Co. commands in the realm of Marketing & PR. Their reflections serve as guiding stars, propelling us forward in our pursuit of excellence. To envision a future where innovation knows no bounds, where Meraki & Co. becomes a beacon of limitless possibilities. Our odyssey is a living testament to the tenacity of dreams, and as our evolution unfolds, our enduring foresight propels us into an unstoppable trajectory of digital excellence--uncharted, steadfast, and ascending to unprecedented heights. - Vidya Venkatraman, Founder,Meraki & Co.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)