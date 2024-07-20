Top-10 Retails Pvt. Ltd. and Oppo Mumbai Host World's First In-Flight Phone Unboxing Event

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Mumbai-based retail chain, Top-10 Retails Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Oppo Mumbai, has made history by organizing the world's first aeroplane unboxing event. Scheduled for July 17, 2024, at 10:00 PM, this unique event saw 108 lucky customers of Top-10 Retail Pvt. Ltd. unbox their new phones mid-air. A specially chartered 180-seater plane took off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA) - Terminal 1, following a designated route as per the guidelines of the Airport Authority. The one-hour flight returned to CSIA, providing passengers with a thrilling and memorable journey. During the flight, at a predetermined countdown led by the cabin crew, customers unboxed their new Oppo Reno 12 Pro Mobile phones. This unprecedented event was designed to capture the joy and excitement of the customers as they experienced their new devices for the first time in the skies. Participants also had the opportunity to document their unique unboxing moments with their new Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G phones.

The initiative by Top-10 Retails Pvt. Ltd. and Oppo Mumbai aimed to create unforgettable memories for their loyal customers and reinforce the bond between the brand and its fans. This innovative approach sets a new benchmark in the mobile industry, showcasing a blend of technology and experience that goes beyond traditional retail.

About Top-10 Retails Pvt. Ltd- Top-10 Retails Pvt. Ltd. is a Mumbai-based retail chain specializing in Mobile phones, Accessories, Laptops, and Smart TVs committed to providing exceptional customer experiences, Top-10 offers a wide range of the latest mobile devices from leading brands.

About Oppo: Oppo is a globally recognized technology brand, known for its cutting-edge smartphones and innovative features. Oppo continues to push the boundaries of technology to deliver superior user experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)