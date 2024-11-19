Top 8 Entrepreneurs Shaping the Future: Women Entrepreneurship Day

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: On Women Entrepreneurship Day, we celebrate the powerful women who are not only breaking barriers but also shaping the future of business, innovation, and society. These trailblazing entrepreneurs are rewriting the rules of success with their resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to making a difference. From pioneering groundbreaking technologies to leading sustainable ventures, they are transforming industries and empowering others to follow in their footsteps. In this article, we spotlight eight exceptional women entrepreneurs who are leading the charge, driving change, and leaving an indelible mark on the global entrepreneurial landscape.

1. Vandana Tolani: Founder of Convanto

Vandana Tolani, the Founder and CEO of Convanto, boasts over 25 years of rich experience in International and Domestic Business Advisory & Fund Raising.

Convanto, a boutique investment banking firm, specializes in fundraising and consulting for early-stage startups. With a sector-agnostic approach, Convanto provides tailored solutions to drive growth and secure strategic financial backing for startups across diverse industries. Notable accolades include the Best Financial Institution for Supporting Startups (2022) awarded at the Tech Startup Conclave 2022, recognition as a Global Women Leader (2023) by the World Women Congress, and being hailed as the Pioneering Woman Leader in Investment Banking (2024) by acclaimed actress Hema Malini. In addition to her role at Convanto, Vandana Tolani is also a Venture Advisor with Loyal VC, the INSEAD-led Canadian VC Fund, having a core portfolio of over 220 investments in more than 40 countries. She is also a partner with a Silicon Valley-based venture builder. Her commitment to entrepreneurship and contributions to the startup ecosystem have solidified Convanto's reputation in the Indian business ecosystem.

2. Dr. Arti Khosla, Founder and CEO of The Centre of Assessments for Excellence (COAE International)

Dr. Arti Khosla is a globally recognized entrepreneur who has transformed the education sector through her focus on quality, best practices and standards. Under her purpose-driven leadership, COAE has become a global leader in system audits, academic audits, certifications, and accreditation, significantly impacting educational institutions worldwide. Dr. Khosla's commitment to excellence led to the development of innovative auditing tools, along with frameworks for education and learning services aligned with national and global standards. These have helped institutions--from schools and universities to learning & development--unlock their potential, improve global rankings, ensure operational excellence and resilience for sustainable growth. Breaking barriers in the male-dominated certification industry, Dr. Khosla's expertise has empowered organizations globally. With her leadership positions in national and international committees, she's shaping industry guidelines & policies and is recognized as one of the leading experts in this field worldwide. Her influence extends across sectors including finance, legal, media, hospitality, and NGOs. She continues to inspire, particularly women entrepreneurs, proving that standards are transformative catalysts for growth and success, ensuring the delivery of the best products and services.

3. Bhawana Bhatnagar: Founder of Casa Exotique

Bhawana, the founder of Casa Exotique, has carved a unique position in the luxury interior design industry by blending innovation with tradition. Her designs are rooted in authenticity and craftsmanship, ensuring that each space is visually stunning while reflecting cultural heritage and timeless elegance. With a sharp understanding of modern consumer needs, Bhawana creates interiors that resonate with today's discerning clientele, while prioritizing sustainability and ethical design. Casa Exotique represents a perfect balance of luxury, functionality, and environmental consciousness. Bhawana's work exemplifies her belief that great design should enrich the present while contributing to a better tomorrow. Through her meticulous attention to detail and dedication to creating meaningful spaces, she is redefining what luxury interior design can be--authentic, purposeful, and visionary.

4. Geetika Singh: Director of Aakaro Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Aakaro Consulting, under the visionary leadership of Geetika Singh, has emerged as a pioneer in HR management consulting and Corporate Training. With a Master's degree from London, Geetika brings a global perspective that helps businesses build robust HR processes, enhance competencies, and hence boost productivity. Aakaro's solutions are rooted in practical and sustainable methodologies that deliver measurable results. Aakaro also places a high value on work-life balance, firmly believing that a fulfilled workforce drives empathy toward the clients and hence innovation and excellence. Her story of visionary leadership is inspiring not only for women entrepreneurs but also for leaders across industries.

5. Dr. Kanika Sood Sharma: Director Radiation Oncology at Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, New Delhi

Dr. Kanika is a distinguished oncologist with over 20 years of experience, specializing in advanced radiation therapies and pioneering innovations in brachytherapy. A meritorious student, she received a university gold medal for securing the top position in her MBBS. Dr. Kanika is known for performing the first TBI and DIBH on the Halcyon B LINAC, showcasing her leadership in cancer treatment. Her academic and clinical expertise is complemented by entrepreneurial acumen, making her a key figure in integrating innovative practices in oncology. She has received numerous prestigious awards, including the NZAROI Best Paper Award and the Women Empowerment Award in the Doctors Category. With over 45 publications and a recently authored book on cancer treatment, Dr. Kanika is a thought leader in oncology research. Her empathetic approach, entrepreneurial mindset, and dedication to patient-centric care make her a trailblazer in healthcare, driving transformative advancements and fostering inclusivity in modern India's medical landscape.

6. Rinky Gupta: Founder and CEO of ARR Recruitment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Rinky Gupta is a trailblazer in the field of recruitment and a champion for women's empowerment. With a clear vision to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, she established ARR Recruitment Solutions in 2017. Her mission extends beyond just recruitment--she strives to foster inclusive workplaces where women can thrive, grow, and lead. Under her leadership, ARR Recruitment has redefined hiring by combining innovative technology with personalized, results-driven solutions. The firm is renowned for promoting diversity and inclusion, ensuring that women are equally represented across industries. Rinky's ability to inspire change and her relentless dedication to empowering women have made her a role model for aspiring leaders and a catalyst for progress in the business world. Rinky Gupta's work exemplifies the idea that empowering women is not just a societal good but a strategic business advantage, making her a true visionary shaping the future of business and innovation.

7. Srishti Sharma-Katiyar: Director & Co-Founder of Fur Ball Story

Being an entrepreneur is about defying odds and crafting new narratives. When you are a woman entrepreneur entering the pet healthcare sector, your challenges increase manyfold. I'm proud to contribute to an industry that brings joy and good health to countless pets and their families. I strongly believe that women entrepreneurs bring empathy and innovation to the table. Our unique perspectives and unwavering determination are what make us agents of change. Here's to all the women who dare to dream and lead. May the world be gifted with many more female entrepreneurs rewriting the rules of success with their courage and passion.

8. Uma Mansharamani: Founder of Tajurba Business Network Pvt. Ltd.

Uma Mansharamani, Founder of Tajurba Business Network Pvt. Ltd., is a visionary leader, 2 times TEDx speaker, author, and life & business coach with 38 years of transformative business experience. Her mantra, "Be the change you want to see in the world," drives her mission to empower entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive. Uma believes that a successful business is a reflection of its founder's vision and mindset, and she helps business leaders accelerate growth, monetize opportunities, and scale with purpose. She advocates for a shift in mindset and modern practices, urging businesses to adopt inclusive, technology-driven strategies in an ever-evolving market. As AI and tech reshape industries, Uma emphasizes that adaptation is key to survival and success. Through her guidance, businesses not only grow in revenue but also foster employee satisfaction and create lasting legacies. Uma's work is about transforming businesses and lives, shaping a future where entrepreneurs drive positive financial, cultural and societal change.

