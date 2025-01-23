Topnotch Takes the Spotlight as Bhubaneswar's Best Nightclub of the Year

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: The SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 and Best Night Club Awards 2024 unfolded in spectacular fashion at the grand Jio World Convention Centre on 18th January 2025. The glittering event brought together prominent personalities, industry leaders, and entertainment pioneers to celebrate excellence across the nightlife and hospitality sectors. Supported by CREDAI MCHI, the event was a resounding success, setting a benchmark for recognizing outstanding contributions.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Topnotch as the Best Nightclub in Bhubaneswar. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Topnotch's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and hospitality to the people of Bhubaneswar.

The award was presented by an esteemed panel of dignitaries, including Keval Valambhia- COO of CREDAI MCHI; TD Joseph- Business Head of CREDAI MCHI; Suneel Darshan- renowned Indian Filmmaker and Producer; Chand Seth- Managing Director of SOS Nitelife Pvt Ltd; and Lina Ingle- Director of SOS Nitelife Pvt Ltd. Their presence added immense prestige to the ceremony, underscoring the significance of the accolade.

As the only nightclub in the city to consistently host world-class artists every weekend, Topnotch has established itself as the go-to destination for nightlife enthusiasts. The club has played host to some of the biggest names in the industry, including DJ Chetas, DJ Aqeel, DJ Akbar Sami, and DJ Suketu, among others. With over 500 successful celebrity nights (DJ's, Singers, Live Bands and special acts), Topnotch takes pride in being the ultimate destination for unmatched nightlife experiences, setting the benchmark for entertainment in Bhubaneswar.

Located within the luxurious Zoris Boutique Hotel, Topnotch boasts three stunning venues, each designed to provide a unique and unforgettable experience. The rooftop venue, Topnotch Air, is specially crafted to serve world-class delicacies and global gastronomy, while the cocktail bar, Let's Talk, serves signature cocktails that are unmatched in the city.

Over the past four years, Topnotch has been the trendsetter for conducting events in Bhubaneswar, consistently pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the city's nightlife scene. This award is a culmination of the club's hard work and dedication to providing an unparalleled nightlife experience.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award," said Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, Owner of Topnotch Bhubaneswar Nightclub. "It's a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and hospitality to the people of Bhubaneswar. We look forward to continuing to set the standard for nightlife excellence in the city."

The people of Bhubaneswar are indeed blessed to have a premium nightlife destination like Topnotch, which continues to raise the bar for entertainment and hospitality in the city. Congratulations to Topnotch on this well-deserved win!

The SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 and Best Night Club Awards 2024 celebrated not only the triumph of Topnotch but also recognized several other luminaries and establishments across the hospitality and entertainment industries. From Mumbai's finest nightclubs to renowned cafes, restaurants and celebrities, the event was a fitting tribute to those pushing boundaries in their respective domains.

- Aer by Four Seasons for Best Night club of the year - Luxury Property Mumbai

- Moxy by Marriott for Best Trendy Hotel of the Year

- Holiday Inn for Best Business Hotel of the year 2024

- Hyatt Centric Juhu for Best Woman Leader in luxury hospitality

- Rajesh Khatter for 25 Glorious Years as a Voice Artist

- Gaurav Sharma and Wakao Band for Best Band of the Year

- Ketki Pandit for Iconic Producer of the Year

- Sudipto Sen for Best Film Maker for the Kerala Story

- Daboo Malikfor Composer Singer Performer 25 Years in the world music

