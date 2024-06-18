Torque Fitness USA Launches First Training Institute in India at LVL Up Gym, Mohali

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 18: A renowned American fitness Institute and premier provider of top-tier gym equipment brand 'Torque Fitness' (USA) launched with the grand opening of LVL Up Gym at Phase 8 B, Industrial Area, Mohali here. The event was graced by Glen Taylor, Asia Pacific Region, Sales Director TORQUE FITNESS, who is a distinguished fitness industry veteran from Australia with over 23 years of experience.

Notably, the groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in Tricity and Punjab region's fitness landscape, introducing professional training and education in functional strength techniques to fitness enthusiasts. The collaboration between Torque Fitness India and LVL Up Gyms, is poised to become the leading destination for fitness professionals aiming to elevate their skills and expertise.

Addressing the press meet at the launch, Mayank Talwar, Managing Director of Torque Fitness India, stated, "We are excited to bring the first ever Torque Training Institute to India. This collaboration with LVL Up Gyms will offer unparalleled training opportunities and resources for fitness professionals and enthusiasts alike. We are set to redefine fitness standards and inspire a new wave of health-conscious individuals across the region."

Abhijot Sidhu, Co-Founder of LVL Up Gyms, commented, "The integration of Torque Fitness USA's cutting-edge equipment with our state-of-the-art facilities will provide an unmatched training environment for our members."

Navjeet Inder Sidhu, another Co-Founder of LVL Up Gyms, emphasized, "This institute is a game-changer for the fitness community in India. We are proud to offer top-tier educational programs and equipment to help fitness professionals achieve new levels of expertise."

Avneet Sahota, who is also a Co-Founder of LVL Up Gyms, added, "Our goal is to create a space where individuals can truly level up their fitness journey. The Torque Training Institute is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in fitness. The Torque Training Institute aims to attract a diverse audience, including fitness enthusiasts, gym owners, personal trainers, and fitness professionals seeking certification and advanced training."

Sahota added that key highlights include professional excellence, state-of-the-art equipment, and insightful body composition analysis. LVL Up Gyms provides the perfect environment for individuals to level up their fitness journey and achieve their goals. The successful launch of the Torque Training Institute signifies a new era in fitness education and training in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)