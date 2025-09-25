Traders Conclave 4.0 - Liquide's Landmark Event Unites 1,000+ Traders in Bengaluru

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: The MLR Convention Centre in Whitefield became the epicentre of India's retail trading movement as Liquide Solutions hosted the much-anticipated Traders Conclave 4.0. The landmark event brought together over 1,000 traders, 10+ thought leaders, and 7 marquee partners, creating a powerful platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration.

With Dhan as the Title Partner, the conclave also saw the active participation of leading ecosystem players, including Mirae Asset ETF, Tradomate, ClearTax, Bigul, and Spider, reinforcing its stature as one of the largest independent gatherings in India's retail trading ecosystem. Designed as a full-day immersive experience, Traders Conclave 4.0 catered to both new-age traders and seasoned market participants. The agenda covered cutting-edge trading strategies, complex financial instruments, and the evolving role of technology in markets. Attendees experienced everything from live trading workshops and option strategies to discussions on AI-driven tools, market psychology and wealth-building frameworks, making it one of the most comprehensive trader-centric events in the country.

A key highlight was a high powered founders' panel featuring Liquide's leadership -- Mr. Anuj Bajpai (CEO), Kunal Ambasta (CIO), and Paritosh Gunjan (CTO). They shared perspectives on market dynamics,

regulatory reforms, and fintech innovations, outlining the road ahead for India's growing wealth-tech space and how Liquide plans to empower retail investors with technology and expert insights..

Reflecting on the event, Anuj Bajpai, CEO of Liquide Solutions, said "Traders Conclave 4.0 far exceeded our expectations in every aspect. With tickets selling out well in advance, the enthusiasm and engagement from both attendees and sponsors were exceptional. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and participants are already asking about the next edition." Buoyed by the overwhelming response in Bengaluru, Liquide Solutions is gearing up to take Traders Conclave to other financial hubs across India. While the next location remains under wraps, the promise is clear -- the conclave will continue to grow as a flagship platform for India's retail trading community with more impact, energy and excitement in every subsequent edition.

The conclave also showcased some of the sharpest minds in the industry, including Dr. Vinay Prakash Tiwari (creator of the LTP Calculator), Manoj Kumar (Founder of TIDI Academy), Ritvik Dashora (Co- founder, Tradomate), and Priyaram Bindiganavile (Market Strategist, Srimantha). They shared actionable trading insights and valuable market perspectives on navigating today's volatile financial environment. Adding a unique dimension, Harshubh Shah, a renowned financial astrologer, and Shrikant Jadhav brought ancient Vedic wisdom to modern market timing, enriching the event's diversity and broadening the knowledge base for attendees. Beyond knowledge sessions, the conclave created structured networking windows for participants to build relationships, exchange ideas, and explore mentorship opportunities. The collaborative spirit resonated strongly, ensuring the impact of the event will extend well beyond the day itself.

About Liquide

Liquide is a SEBI-registered research and investment advisory platform empowering retail investors to make smarter, data-driven decisions in the Indian stock market. Through its AI-powered and expert- supervised assistant, LiMo, Liquide delivers real-time trade ideas, portfolio diagnostics, mutual fund insights, and curated investment strategies -- all in one seamless experience. With 5mn+ of app downloads and billions of rupees in assets powered, Liquide combines technology, market research, and investor education to help individuals build and protect their wealth responsibly.

For more information, visit https://liquide.life or contact support@liquide.life

