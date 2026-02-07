Transcorp International Limited Receives RBI's In-Principle Approval for Centralized Payment Systems; Increases Profitability and Minimises Debt

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 7: Transcorp International Limited has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for participation in Centralized Payment Systems (CPS), marking a significant development in its banking services infrastructure. The CPS authorisation, which is typically granted to Banks, enables the Company to build and operate its payment ecosystem with RTGS and NEFT capabilities, in accordance with applicable RBI guidelines. With this authorisation, Transcorp will be able to hold and operate a bank account at the Reserve Bank of India, and also be allotted its own IFSC Code.

The approval strengthens Transcorp International Limited's RBI-regulated payments infrastructure and reinforces its position within India's rapidly evolving digital financial services ecosystem. The Centralized Payment Systems is expected to enhance payment ecosystem independence, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance, while supporting secure and technology-driven payment solutions.

At its meeting held on February 04, 2026, the Board of Directors reviewed and noted the development and reaffirmed the Company's strategic focus on building robust, regulator-aligned platforms supported by strong governance standards.

Financial Strength and Profitability

The Board also reviewed the Company's financial performance, noting increased profitability during the quarter (49% growth over the previous quarter) and the nine-month period (67% growth over the corresponding period of the previous year) ended December 31, 2025.

The company fully repaid all public Fixed Deposits as part of its Public Fixed Deposit scheme. As of date, the Company has NIL outstanding public Fixed Deposits. The Company continues to operate with the lowest average debt utilisation, resulting in a significant reduction in finance costs and strengthened overall financial resilience.

Digital Payments and PPI Business Performance

The Board further noted the strong performance of the Company's digital payments and Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) business, which continues to achieve record high payment volumes monthly -supported by technology-led innovation, multi-modal partnerships, and a compliant operating framework.

Management Commentary

"The strong improvement in profitability reflects disciplined execution, operational efficiency, and prudent financial management supported by a conservative approach to capital utilisation," said Mr. Rajesh Garg, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer.

"The RBI's in-principle approval for the Centralized Payment Systems significantly strengthens our digital payments capabilities. Combined with close workings with the regulators and payment networks, this positions us well for independent and compliant growth," said Mr. Ayan Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer - Payment Systems.

Key Financial Highlights

- Increased profitability during the quarter and nine-month period.

- Record highs and consistently growing transaction volumes in the digital payments business.

- Minimum average debt utilisation reflecting disciplined capital management.

- Repayment of all Public Fixed Deposits.

Further updates, regulatory disclosures, and corporate information are available on the Company's website at www.transcorpint.com.

CIN: L51909DL1994PLC235697

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)