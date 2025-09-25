Transforming Education: The Art of Living Free Tribal Schools

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: Far from the bustle of cities, where roads fade into narrow tracks and electricity is still scarce in some areas, children fill classrooms with laughter, recitations, and the joy of discovering new worlds. These vibrant spaces belong to The Art of Living Free Tribal Schools - often located more than 30 kilometres from the nearest road, accessible only by rough country paths. For families who once thought education was beyond their reach, these schools are rewriting what's possible.

Holistic Child Development

Here, learning is not just about passing exams. Each day begins with yoga, pranayama, Sudarshan Kriya (breathwork), and meditation. These practices build focus, calm, and confidence, helping children grow into resilient individuals. Alongside their studies, they take part in sports, music, dance, and other activities that give them space to explore their creativity and talent.

Teachers as Anchors of Change

The teachers are the heartbeat of these schools. Trained not only in modern teaching methods but also in community outreach, they guide both students and families. They visit villages, speak with parents, hold health and hygiene awareness camps, and ensure children remain in school. In many places, teachers are trusted community leaders who bring stability and encouragement to the next generation.

Creating Conditions to Learn

For education to thrive, children need support that goes far beyond the classroom. Every child receives uniforms, stationery, midday meals, and medical check-ups. Transport through school buses or bicycles ensures students from distant villages can attend regularly, while solar-powered classrooms, libraries, computer labs, and sports equipment create opportunities that were once unthinkable in such remote areas.

Strength through Partnerships

This progress has been possible because of partnerships. In East Singhbhum, with support from PNB Housing Finance Ltd. and the Pahel Foundation, schools now run on clean solar power, have computer labs, and offer better transport for tribal children. Elsewhere, corporate sponsors have helped upgrade 35 government schools with essentials like toilets, clean drinking water, STEM labs, and welcoming classroom spaces. Since 2012, many libraries have been set up across 19 states, giving children access to thousands of books in 11 languages.

Results that Speak for Themselves

* 100% success rates in board exams, year after year

* Zero dropouts and more than 90% daily attendance

* 48% of students are girls, many of them the first in their families to attend school

* Rare cases of students leaving are almost always due to family migration

Stories that Inspire

Statistics tell only part of the story. The rest is written in the journeys of the children themselves:

* In Khunti, Manu Singh, a first-generation learner, secured 92.4% in Class X and placed 4th in the district.

* At the Hendaljuri Free School, 76 Class X students passed the JAC Board exams in 2024 - the 12th consecutive batch with a 100% result.

* Archers like Meghrai Soren and Shraddha Namata have won medals at state and national tournaments, while football teams have earned runner-up titles against tough competition.

* Seven students from Jharkhand were awarded the prestigious JRD Jyoti Fellowship for the second consecutive year, securing academic support through Class XII.

Changing More than Futures

Each of these successes reaches far beyond the individual child. When one student completes school, an entire family begins to dream differently. When a girl continues her studies, her whole community sees new possibilities. And when classrooms become centres of learning, health, and confidence, entire villages begin to move forward.

What started as a small effort in remote corners has grown into a movement touching thousands of lives, turning education from a distant dream into a foundation for confident, promising futures.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service. Its initiatives span water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, and more, creating lasting social and environmental impact for a sustainable future.

