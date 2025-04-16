Transforming the Luxury Experience, BMW Group India expands Retail.NEXT in Delhi NCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: BMW Group India has expanded its Retail.NEXT footprint in India with Deutsche Motoren and Infinity Cars in Delhi NCR. The company aims to create a future-forward retail space that not only showcases its vehicles but also embodies the brand's commitment to luxury, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "BMW Group India is redefining modern retail by placing the customer at the heart of digitally empowered, design forward experience that reflects the true essence of its brands. Retail.NEXT is transforming the future of luxury automotive retail. This isn't just a design revamp, it's a bold step towards creating an intuitive, emotionally engaging, and digitally immersive brand experience. The inauguration of Deutsche Motoren and Infinity Cars showrooms under Retail.NEXT marks a strategic leap in strengthening our retail footprint and setting new benchmarks for customer experience in Delhi."

Deutsche Motoren Retail.NEXT showroom, Delhi.

Yadur Kapur, Dealer Principal, Deutsche Motoren said, "Our long-standing partnership with BMW Group India has always been built on a shared vision of delivering excellence. Setting up the new Retail.NEXT showroom in the heart of Delhi is a strategic move that reflects both the evolution of our brand and changing expectations of the modern luxury consumer. With this revamp, we are elevating the entire customer journey to meet the aspirations of today's discerning buyers of luxury. Together, we are poised to redefine the luxury car buying experience, promising unparalleled service and unforgettable experiences for BMW customers in the region."

The ultra-modern showroom is spread over 8,600 sq.ft. and elegantly showcases 9 BMW cars on ground and first floor respectively. showcases a selection of 9 vehicles. The facility is located at Block - B, Plot No - /5, Mathura Road, Block B1, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Badarpur, New Delhi, India - 110044. Bird Automotive also represents BMW Group India with sales and service facilities for BMW in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Infinity Cars Retail.NEXT showroom, Delhi.

Ms. Pooja Choudary, Dealer Principal, Infinity Cars said, "Following the successful launch of our Retail.NEXT facility in Mumbai, we are proud to bring this progressive retail concept to our Delhi dealership. This reflects our deep-rooted partnership with BMW Group India and our commitment to staying ahead of evolving customer expectations. Situated in one of the most dynamic luxury markets, this upgraded showroom is setting new standards for luxury automotive retail in the region."

The Infinity Cars showroom is spread over 6,490 sq.ft and showcases a selection of 5 BMW vehicles and 4 BMW Premium Selection cars. The showroom is located at Block - C, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, India - 110044. Infinity Cars also represents BMW Group India with sales and service facilities for BMW and MINI in Mumbai and Delhi.

Retail.NEXT Experience.

Retail.NEXT puts visitors and the vehicles at centre stage along the 'Central Customer Walkway'. The 'one floor' and 'one ceiling' bring BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, Sales and Service, New and BMW Premium Selection (BPS) - pre-owned cars all present on one consistent flooring with no separation between business areas. A dedicated single entry for sales and service ensures a clear entry point, making it easier to navigate the dealership seamlessly to address sales or service queries.

Visitors entering the showroom receive a personal and warm welcome at the Welcome Stand instead of a traditional reception counter, thus reducing the physical barrier between them and dealership staff. The Multifunction Counter acts as a secondary interactive spot in addition to welcome stands and can be used for Parts & Accessories sales or as a cashier desk for new or pre-owned car sales. The Central Customer Walkway helps visitors navigate the showroom through an impressive array of premium luxury vehicles. The Central Customer Hospitality area - The BMW Bar & Lounge in the center provides a perfect area to relax and grab a drink during the visit. Retail.NEXT integrates Parts & Accessories and Lifestyle collection in the showroom and is now placed close to the Central Hospitality. Additionally, a fully accessorized highlight car creates a 'Wow-Effect' at the dealership.

The Customer Consultation Stages are located strategically throughout the showroom. The service consultation takes place where the client wants it and what fits the situation. The unique living room atmosphere and the cozy positioning of the seating close to cars creates a relaxed environment for consultation. Personal Service Advisor (PSA) and BMW Geniuses are equipped with innovative digital sales tools to provide comprehensive information on product features and services.

The Sales and Service Consultancy Lounges offer dedicated areas for situations that require a higher degree of privacy for discussion on different aspects such as financing, leasing, aftersales service, etc.

The Multifunctional Handover Bay is dedicated to all handover processes for new cars, pre-owned cars, and is also an ideal starting point for test drives. Its relaxed lounge atmosphere is designed to make new car deliveries a memorable experience.

The back-office setup provides the dealership staff a dedicated space for effectively carrying out the administrative work and phone calls.

Additionally, the Retail.NEXT showroom is a perfect orchestration of various measures such as lighting, sound, temperature, product staging, and decor. Different lighting experiences and decor elements create a cozy homely atmosphere across all touchpoints such as furniture, cars, etc.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) users can also look forward to AC/DC Fast-Charging facilities for charging their electric vehicles (EVs) at the dealership.

The dealership will be able to display an extensive range of BMW M, BMW i, and BMW Motorrad models, as well as vehicles from the MINI and BPS portfolios.

