Tredence Hosts Infinity AI Hackathon: Pushing the Boundaries of AI Innovation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26: Tredence, a leading AI and data science solutions company, is set to host the Infinity AI Hackathon, an intense 24-hour innovation challenge designed to push the frontiers of AI-driven problem-solving. Taking place on March 27, 2025, the hackathon will bring together 1,000+ participants from Tredence offices worldwide and top academic institutions like IITs, fostering a spirit of collaboration and cutting-edge experimentation.

* Accelerating AI advancements through teamwork, technology, and talent.

The hackathon is a key component of Infinity AI, Tredence's first-ever immersive AI experience summit--an interactive platform designed to shape the AI narrative for enterprises preparing for 2030. The two-day summit, to be held on March 27-28 in Bangalore, will convene AI leaders, enterprises, government officials, policymakers, and practitioners to explore AI's transformative potential. Discussions will focus on:

* Agentic AI's role in enterprise decision intelligence

* Enterprise preparedness for AI-driven disruptions

* The continuous learning required to thrive in this evolving AI landscape

The Infinity AI Hackathon will leverage Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, challenging teams to develop prototypes in five key areas: LLM Agents, Small Language Models, Multi-Modal AI Systems, Responsible AI, and Hybrid AI. Participants will tackle real-world challenges in Retail, CPG, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and BFSI sectors.

"The Infinity AI Hackathon represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI," said Munjay Singh, Chief Operating Officer at Tredence. "By bringing together diverse perspectives from our global teams and engineering students, we are creating an innovation ecosystem where breakthrough ideas can flourish while nurturing the next generation of AI talent."

Teams will create AI prototypes during a 24-hour live coding challenge on March 27. The best solutions will advance to the AI Shark Tank finale on March 28, where finalists will pitch to a panel of judges. The top three teams will be recognized for their contributions to AI.

"AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, making collaboration essential to unlocking its full potential. We are happy to partner with Tredence for the Infinity AI Hackathon, leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to accelerate AI-driven innovation. Tredence has demonstrated its deep commitment to solving enterprise challenges with scalable AI and analytics solutions. Through this collaboration, we are empowering enterprises to harness AI's full potential to build data intelligence and drive real-world business transformation." - Jason McIntyre, Regional Vice President, Databricks

"This hackathon embodies our vision of 'AI without limits' as we move towards a future shaped by Agentic AI," added Soumendra Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer at Tredence. "We are not just developing AI models--we are enabling enterprises with autonomous AI systems that continuously learn, adapt, and drive intelligent decisions at scale. By combining industry expertise with academic innovation, we are fostering an AI-powered revolution that delivers real business value."

The Infinity AI Hackathon serves as both a launchpad for engineering students to showcase their skills and secure potential job opportunities and a strategic initiative for Tredence to develop cutting-edge AI solutions with real-world enterprise applications.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 3000-plus employees strong with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel and Industrials as clients.

