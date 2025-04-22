TREVOC Group announces 200 cr investment plan for Haryana's tier 2 cities

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 22: TREVOC Group, the name behind Gurugram's most exclusive address - TREVOC Royal Residences on Golf Course Road, is now set to chart its next chapter with a Rs. 200 crore expansion into Haryana's most promising Tier-2 markets -- including Sohna, Sonipat, Panipat, Kundli, and Karnal. The plan spreads over 24-30 months and will focus on plotted developments, low-rise gated communities, and the region's first hospitality-branded villa project in these high-growth corridors. The company is also actively exploring joint ventures and joint development models to fast-track the expansion plan.

The rollout is backed by catalytic infrastructure investments across the region. Sohna is now a key node in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor with the new Gurugram-Sohna Elevated Road and proposed metro link. Sonipat is gearing up for a 26.5 km metro extension to Delhi and is directly linked to the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), set to be operational by mid-2025. Panipat's connectivity will transform with the Delhi-Panipat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), reducing travel time to the capital to under 45 minutes.

"We've timed this expansion with precision--entering Tier-2 cities just as infrastructure, demand, and aspiration align. It's not just growth--it's strategic positioning for the next decade," said Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group.

The Rs. 200 crore investment, funded through personal capital and a trusted investor network, will be utilised towards project deposits, development works, regulatory approvals, and brand activation across Tier-2 cities in Haryana. Initial projects in Sohna and Kundli will launch by Q4 2025, followed by phased rollouts in Sonipat, Panipat, and Karnal. The group is already in advanced talks for ~25 acres land parcels in one of the cities, with formal announcements expected next quarter.

The portfolio includes 3-5 projects across 10-25 acre land parcels each, featuring plotted developments, DDJAY-compliant low-rise floors, and a flagship villa community co-branded with a premium hospitality partner.

"TREVOC Royal Residences was just the beginning. This expansion lets us take the DNA of our brand--luxury, trust, and design excellence--to newer cities that are ready for a better way to live," added Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC.

While TREVOC prefers joint ventures to accelerate market entry, standalone acquisitions are also under evaluation in Sohna and Kundli. Moreover, TREVOC Group is in advanced talks for acquisition of a prime residential land on Golf Course Extension Road, and exploring more opportunities across Gurgaon too. The group invites landowners and institutional partners to collaborate via JD/JV model, to ensure maximum profits for both the parties.

With a legacy of over 75 years in business, the Chawla family, the force behind TREVOC Group, has deep-rooted entrepreneurial experience across industries as diverse as electronics, manufacturing and real estate -- and is known for building trusted, future-ready ventures.

