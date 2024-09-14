Tripura Chief Minister Launches STAR-NCD Program to improve Health Care of Non-communicable Diseases

NewsVoir Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 14: The Government of Tripura, in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC), announced the launch of the STAR-NCD program, aimed at improving the prevention, diagnosis, and management of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) across the state. Strengthening Ambulatory Care for Non - Communicable Diseases in India (STAR-NCD) is a National Health Research Priority (NHRP) initiative by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). This initiative will strengthen out-patient care services, especially for conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. The program was launched by the Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, who emphasized the state's commitment to addressing the growing burden of NCDs. "Tripura is dedicated to improving healthcare services, and the STAR-NCD program will play a pivotal role in reducing the impact of chronic diseases. By integrating advanced technologies and focusing on primary care, we aim to ensure better health outcomes for our citizens," said Prof. Saha.

The Secretary of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Tripura, also highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, "This program marks a significant milestone in our healthcare system. By strengthening the capabilities of our health facilities, we are building a future where quality healthcare is accessible to all, especially those in rural and hard-to-reach areas."

Prof. Nikhil Tandon of AIIMS, New Delhi, further stressed the collaborative efforts, "The STAR-NCD program is designed to enhance the capacity of our healthcare workers and introduce cuttiedge clinical decision support systems (CDSS) to improve diagnosis and treatment pathways. Our partnership with the Government of Tripura will serve as a model for other states."

Prof. D. Prabhakaran, Executive Director of CCDC, added, "NCDs are a major challenge to public health, and we are excited to work closely with the state of Tripura to bring evidence-based solutions that address the unique healthcare needs of the region. The STAR-NCD project will empower health systems with tools and data to improve patient outcomes."

The STAR-NCD program will be rolled out across various districts, starting with Gomati District, and aims to benefit millions by strengthening the state's healthcare infrastructure and integrating digital health platforms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)