Trishakti Industries Delivers Stellar Q1 FY26: Q1 FY26 EBITDA Up 131%, Revenue Up 86%

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 23: Trishakti Industries Limited, India's leading crane rental and heavy lifting solutions provider, has reported stellar Q1 FY26 results, with revenue soaring by 86% and EBITDA rising 130.9% quarter-on- quarter --underscoring strong operational momentum and sector demand.

Key Financial Highlights: In Q1 FY26, Trishakti Industries reported an operating income of ₹408.38 lakhs, reflecting an 86.0% QoQ increase from ₹219.52 lakhs in Q4 FY25. EBITDA rose sharply to ₹270.3 lakhs, up 130.9% from ₹117.08 lakhs in the previous quarter. However, Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹90.93 lakhs, declining 49.2% compared to ₹179.02 lakhs in Q4 FY25.

Management Commentary

Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Q1 FY26 marks a pivotal point in Trishakti's transformation. What began as a crane rental business is now rapidly evolving into a focused, infrastructure-led equipment rental solution provider poised to serve India's next decade of build-out.

In Q1, revenue from operations stood at Rs. 408.38 lakhs, an 86% QoQ jump from Rs.219.52 lakhs. More significantly, our Heavy Equipment Hiring segment delivered a significant scale up -- Rs.3,600.7 lakhs this quarter versus Rs.9.42 lakhs YoY, a 382x growth. This inflection reflects rapid deployments to marquee clients across steel, civil infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors -- validating the strategic shift we initiated over the past 18 months.

EBITDA also improved sharply to Rs.270.3 lakhs, a 130.9% QoQ rise, driven by improved asset utilisation, disciplined cost management, and operational leverage. Our rental asset base has now crossed Rs.5,500 lakhs -- with machines that meet the industry's increasing need for high-reach, high-capacity, and compliance-ready equipment.

This performance is only the beginning.

Trishakti has committed to a Rs.400 crore capex plan by FY28 to build India's most relevant and reliable infra rental partner. We've already deployed Rs.50+ crore by FY25, and in FY26 alone, we are investing Rs.100 crore -- targeted towards expanding our presence in high-growth geographies and verticals like metro rail, renewables, and industrial capex.

Driven by our ongoing capex cycle and strategic alignment with India's infrastructure expansion, we are targeting revenue of ₹900-1,000 million by FY28. This represents a robust CAGR of over 150% from current levels. We aim to sustain healthy operating margins in the range of 60-65%, supported by improved asset productivity, a Tier 1 client base, and disciplined cost management. Our long-term focus remains on building a high-utility, high-yield rental solution catering to India's next wave of industrial and infrastructure growth.

We remain deeply grateful to our stakeholders -- our customers, partners, team, and shareholders -- for their belief in our vision. As we continue to scale, Trishakti remains committed to capital discipline, operational excellence, and long-term value creation."

About Trishakti Industries Limited

Trishakti Industries Limited, established in 1985, is one of India's premier infrastructure solutions providers, specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With its diverse fleet of advanced machinery, the company supports large-scale projects across key sectors such as steel, cement, railways, construction, and more.

Over nearly four decades, Trishakti Industries has built a robust reputation through successful partnerships with leading organizations, including Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, RVNL, ONGC, ITD Cementation, Jindal Group, Adani Group, KEC International, NCC Limited, and many others. By delivering reliable, timely, and efficient equipment solutions, the company has played a pivotal role in powering India's infrastructure development.

Trishakti Industries is committed to operational excellence, safety, and client satisfaction, positioning itself as a trusted partner for some of the nation's most complex and high-profile projects. Continual investment in technology and innovation ensures that its clients benefit from access to cutting-edge and efficient machinery, making Trishakti Industries a leader in the field.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)