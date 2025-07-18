Trishakti Industries Limited Announces Capital Raising Initiative via Preferential Equity & Convertible Warrants

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18: Trishakti Industries Limited, India's leading crane rental and heavy lifting solutions provider, has successfully concluded a capital raising initiative, marking a pivotal moment in its ongoing growth trajectory and ambitious capex plans.

Key Highlights:

Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares and Warrants

Strategic Capital Raise & Allotments:

The Board of Directors has approved a preferential issue comprising:

* 1,46,000 fully paid-up equity shares at an issue price of ₹158.10 per share.

* 16,18,000 convertible warrants at ₹158.10 per warrant, each warrant convertible into one equity share within 18 months of allotment.

* The aggregate fundraise will total up to ₹27.89 crore, combining fresh capital infusion and conversion of unsecured loans.

* 10 lakh shares allotted to the promoter group, signifying their continued commitment and vote of confidence in Trishakti's long-term vision.

* 6.18 lakh warrants allotted to public (non-promoter) investors, significantly broadening the shareholder base and market participation.

Enhanced Shareholding Profile

After the preferential issue, the total number of shares increased from 1,63,30,550 to 1,80,94,550. The Promoter and Promoter Group's shareholding rose from 1,12,85,591 to 1,22,85,591 shares, though their stake slightly decreased from 69.11% to 67.90%. Public shareholding increased from 50,44,959 to 58,08,959 shares, with their stake rising from 30.89% to 32.10%.

Capex Plan: India's Infrastructure Backbone:

* Trishakti is executing a robust ₹400 crore capex plan for FY25-FY27, strengthening its modern fleet of hydraulic, crawler, and truck-mounted cranes to support India's most demanding infrastructure projects.

* Over Rs.50 crore has already been invested as of FY25, enabling Trishakti to achieve full fleet utilization and win prestigious contracts--including a landmark equipment supply order from Reliance Industries for a marquee renewable energy project.

* Funds from this round will directly advance fleet expansion, technology upgrades, working capital, and project execution capabilities.

High-Profile Investor Participation:

The current capital raise attracted significant new backing from:

* Gautam Badalia, CEO of Route Mobile, who joins as a shareholder, bringing deep strategic insight.

* The company's first major Domestic Institutional Investor (DII), marking the entry of institutional capital and enhancing market credibility.

Sector Outlook: Robust Growth in India's Infrastructure Ecosystem:

* India's infrastructure sector is experiencing unprecedented momentum, backed by record government allocations of over ₹11 lakh crore for FY2025-26 alongside strong growth in private capex.

* Large-scale expansion in transportation, energy, and urban development is fueling high demand for crane rentals and heavy lifting solutions.

* The surge in mega projects and modernization initiatives is reshaping the national landscape, providing significant growth opportunities for companies like Trishakti Industries to scale and innovate their fleet-driven offerings.

Management Commentary

Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "This capital raise represents a strategic milestone in Trishakti's journey. With a robust pipeline of orders and rising demand from blue-chip clients, we are scaling rapidly to meet the evolving needs of India's infrastructure sector.

Importantly, this fundraise includes significant infusion from the promoter group--demonstrating our conviction--and participation from marquee industry and institutional investors. We are confident these resources will accelerate our fleet expansion, drive operational excellence, and strengthen our balance sheet for sustained, long-term growth."

About Trishakti Industries Limited

Trishakti Industries Limited, established in 1985, is one of India's premier infrastructure solutions providers, specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With its diverse fleet of advanced machinery, the company supports large-scale projects across key sectors such as steel, cement, railways, construction, and more.

Over nearly four decades, Trishakti Industries has built a robust reputation through successful partnerships with leading organizations, including Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, RVNL, ONGC, ITD Cementation, Jindal Group, Adani Group, KEC International, NCC Limited, and many others. By delivering reliable, timely, and efficient equipment solutions, the company has played a pivotal role in powering India's infrastructure development.

Trishakti Industries is committed to operational excellence, safety, and client satisfaction, positioning itself as a trusted partner for some of the nation's most complex and high-profile projects. Continual investment in technology and innovation ensures that its clients benefit from access to cutting-edge and efficient machinery, making Trishakti Industries a leader in the field.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)