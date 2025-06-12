TruAlt Bioenergy Secures Oil Marketing Company (OMC) Status, Set to Launch Retail Flex Fuel Network

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12: In a landmark development for India's energy transition, TruAlt Bioenergy Limited, India's largest ethanol producer and one of the country's leading integrated biofuels companies, has been officially granted authorisation as an Oil Marketing Company (OMC). Leveraging its strengths in ethanol and compressed biogas (CBG), TruAlt is now authorised to directly market clean fuels like ethanol and Bio-CNG, along with retailing Motor Spirit (Petrol) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) across India, marking a strategic entry into the country's fuel retailing sector.

As one of the first private biofuel companies in India to receive this authorisation, TruAlt now joins an exclusive league of players licensed to market and retail petroleum products across the country. This recognition affirms the company's robust manufacturing capabilities and leadership in driving India's clean energy transition, empowering it to offer a seamless retail experience that integrates both biofuels and conventional fuels.

TruAlt Bioenergy's entry into the fuel retail sector is both timely and transformational. Backed by its deep manufacturing strengths in ethanol and Bio-CNG, TruAlt will offer a unique retail experience that blends conventional and renewable fuels under one roof, including petrol, diesel, E93, Bio-CNG, EV charging points and battery swapping facilities. This future-ready model aligns with India's broader vision for energy security, clean mobility and decentralised fuel access.

Under its OMC authorisation, TruAlt Bioenergy is committed to ensuring inclusive fuel access by establishing at least 5% of its retail outlets in notified remote areas, advancing the government's goal of last-mile energy connectivity. In the initial rollout, the company plans to launch over 100 strategically located fuel stations in Karnataka and Maharashtra, creating a robust retail network that will cater to both conventional fuels and next-generation blended alternatives, including ethanol and Bio-CNG. This expansion is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 2,000 people across urban and rural regions, contributing meaningfully to local economies and supporting India's broader energy transition goals.

Commenting on the milestone, Vijay Nirani, Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, said, "Securing OMC status marks a defining step in TruAlt Bioenergy's growth journey. This milestone enables us to directly serve India's evolving fuel needs while accelerating the shift toward cleaner energy. While our retail network will support conventional fuels, our greater focus will be on integrating biofuels and expanding rural outreach.

By setting up outlets across high-demand corridors and remote regions, we aim to drive rural development, generate local employment, and help build a more inclusive and sustainable energy infrastructure for the country. Farmers have always been at the heart of our model. By sourcing agri-residue and biomass directly from rural communities, we are creating value at the grassroots while powering clean energy solutions like ethanol and Bio-CNG. Through this circular approach from farm to fuel and back to farm, we are returning health to the soil and wealth to the farmer, making sustainability economically empowering."

As a vertically integrated player, TruAlt Bioenergy commands a 7% market share in molasses-based ethanol and 3.7% in overall ethanol supply, making it a key pillar of India's Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP). With rapid expansion underway in compressed biogas (CBG) production, the company is also poised to become one of the largest Bio-CNG producers in the country, further strengthening its leadership in the clean fuels segment.

This milestone comes at a time when India's fuel economy is undergoing a structural transformation driven by rising energy consumption, expanding mobility, and a decisive national shift toward cleaner alternatives. In FY 2024-25, the country recorded its highest-ever petroleum product consumption at 239.5 million metric tonnes (MMT), led by 7.5% growth in petrol, 8.9% in aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and steady gains in LPG and diesel. Over the past decade, petrol consumption has grown at a CAGR of 7.7%, reflecting the surge in personal mobility. The diesel-to-petrol ratio has dropped from 3.6 to 2.3, underscoring a clear shift in consumer preferences and offering a major inflexion point for next-generation fuel retail.

"With over 2.5 crore cars sold annually, surpassing the population of many countries, India's appetite for mobility is growing at an extraordinary pace. This is our moment to shape a retail network that fuels today's growth while powering the transition to a cleaner, more intelligent, and purpose-driven mobility ecosystem," Nirani further added.

India's biofuel programme is also gaining scale at an unprecedented pace. Ethanol blending in petrol has surged to 18.4% in the current ethanol supply year (ESY 2024-25), with a record 19.7% blending achieved in February 2025, bringing the country within striking distance of its 20% target. This rapid progress is opening up new opportunities for companies with integrated biofuel capabilities, especially as flex-fuel vehicles and E20-ready infrastructure become mainstream.

In line with its strategy to move up the biofuels value chain and tap into high-growth global markets, TruAlt Bioenergy is actively advancing its entry into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production and intends to set up a facility with an annual capacity of 10 crore litres. This is likely to position the company as one of the world's largest producers of SAF from ethanol, while also placing India at the forefront of global sustainable aviation efforts.

About TruAlt Bioenergy Limited:

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited is one of India's largest and most forward-looking biofuel producers, playing a pivotal role in the country's transition toward clean and sustainable energy. Positioned as a diversified leader in the bioenergy sector, the company operates five distilleries based on sugarcane juice and molasses, with a combined ethanol production capacity of 2,000 KLPD, making it the largest ethanol producer in India.

TruAlt is also among the early adopters of Compressed Biogas (CBG) under the Government of India's SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative. Through its subsidiary, Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited, the company operates CBG plants, which also generates solid and liquid fermented organic manure (FOM) as by-products supporting circular agriculture and waste-to-energy innovation.

With its integrated biofuels platform, strategic infrastructure and a commitment to rural value creation, TruAlt Bioenergy is shaping the next phase of India's green energy landscape delivering scale, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

