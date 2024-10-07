TruBoard Partners Launches TruGreen, a Cloud-Based Platform for End-to-End Renewable Energy Asset Management, at REI Expo 2024

India PR Distribution Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: TruBoard Partners, a leading tech-based asset management company specialising in solar and wind assets, has officially launched TruGreen, an innovative solution for managing renewable energy assets, at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2024 (October 3-5). TruGreen is a comprehensive, one-stop platform designed for renewable energy stakeholders, featuring five innovative modules: TruAnalytica for real-time performance management analytics, TruBuyer for renewable procure-to-pay solutions, TruCovenant for enterprise compliance management, TruOps for CMMS-based paperless operations, and TruPrediction for accurate forecasting and scheduling capabilities. TruGreen's integrated approach encompasses all aspects of remote asset management--from monitoring and analytics to finance and compliance--empowering renewable energy providers to make informed decisions that maximise yield while minimising costs. As the demand for green investments surges, TruBoard's solutions are perfectly positioned to drive sustainable growth and help loterm investors capitalise on the expanding renewable energy market.

Key differentiators of TruGreen include its ability to acquire data from any system or stakeholder--be it Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) players, owners, Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Operations & Maintenance (O & M) providers, asset managers, or investors. The platform is evolutive, regularly updating with new features; scalable, capable of processing high data volumes; and customisable, with dashboards tailored to meet specific customer needs. As a SaaS and cloud-based solution, TruGreen is accessible anytime, anywhere, on any device, delivered turnkey, and designed for security and reliability.

Rakesh Kalsi, Managing Director of Infrastructure Solutions at TruBoard Partners, stated:

"Almost all developers are looking for a digital-first approach. They want to replace routine mundane processes with digital interventions to reduce the number of people per megawatt while adding an additional layer of governance. By processing information directly from the source, we ensure data integrity and security. Our tools facilitate real-time interaction and eliminate the need for cumbersome email exchanges and spreadsheets."

As remote asset management gains increasing recognition in India, TruBoard Partners actively engaged with industry leaders at the REI Expo, which featured over 800 Brands and attracted more than 50,000 visitors. At the expo, TruBoard showcased a broad range of solutions, including Asset Management, Operation and Maintenance, Engineering Advisory, Investment Advisory, and Compliance Management. Their flagship offerings included advanced digital operations and maintenance tools, enabling seamless asset management from handheld devices. With real-time reporting and AI-driven drone technology for diagnostics, TruBoard is transforming the approach to asset management in the renewable energy sector.

As Asia's largest renewable energy solutions expo, which ran from October 3-5, the REI Expo served as a dynamic hub for business opportunities across the solar, wind, biomass, and energy efficiency sectors. It provided an ideal platform for TruBoard to demonstrate its commitment to maximising portfolio returns for renewable energy players.

TruBoard Partners: Mumbai-based TruBoard Partners is India's first independent sector-agnostic Asset Performance Management Company. TruBoard's platforms utilise Data and AI to help capital providers maximise their portfolio returns. By integrating technology into the post-investment performance cycle, TruBoard enable informed decision-making in both equity and debt investment categories. Its solutions are tailored to enhance IRRs, assess asset integrity, and measure the ESG impact, offering a comprehensive perspective on investments.

REI Expo has become a premier platform for networking and business opportunities in the renewable energy sector, uniting key buyers from India and around the globe. The expo fosters an environment conducive to forging valuable connections and exploring the latest advancements in renewable energy technology.

