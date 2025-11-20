TruDoc Launches Intelligent, Next- Generation Super Health App

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: TruDoc Healthcare, the largest telehealth provider in the Middle East and virtual care provider, has launched its Super Health App in India and the GCC Region. India is experiencing a paradigm shift towards accessible, digital-first healthcare. This next-generation platform leverages advanced digital health technology to deliver smarter, simpler, and more connected care.

For users in India, the app helps reduce time spent travelling to clinics, supports follow ups for people living with chronic conditions and give families a single, trusted place to manage care for parents, children and relatives, whether they live in the same city or across the country. Download The App on the Google Play Store or the App Store.

"The TruDoc Super Health App brings our complete ecosystem into a single, powerful platform," said Vish Narain, Executive Chairman, TruDoc Healthcare. "For our app users in India, it turns the phone in their hand into a personal health command centre, cutting unnecessary visits, speeding up decisions and making quality care easier to access wherever they are."

The app offers 24/7 virtual doctor consultations alongside intelligent tools. Key features include AI-powered lab reports and chat assistance, instant vital checks via facial scanning, and seamless integration with wearables. It centralizes prescriptions, records, and real-time tracking for labs and pharmacy orders.

Key features on the app:

FACIAL SCAN & VITAL SYNC: Check vitals instantly with facial scanning and automatically sync data from wearables.

TRU AI CHATBOT: Access multilingual AI engagement for prescription questions and lab insights.

AI-POWERED LAB REPORT SUMMARIZER: Instantly explains lab results, shows trends, and offers nutrition tips.

REAL-TIME ORDER TRACKING: Track medicine orders and lab tests through the app, WhatsApp, and SMS.

INTEGRATED E-COMMERCE: Order prescriptions, over-the-counter products, and wellness essentials for doorstep delivery.

MEDICINE ALERTS: Smart medicine reminders and check-ins help users stay on schedule and report symptoms.

"In a market as vast and fast-growing as India, affordability and access are non-negotiable," said Utsaav Pathak, Chief Financial Officer at TruDoc Healthcare. "With hundreds of millions entering more formal healthcare pathways, providers like TruDoc have a unique opportunity to reshape how everyday care is delivered. By bringing the full care journey into one coordinated app, we make costs more predictable for employers, insurers, and families--and give users a clearer, simpler experience from consultation to labs, medicines, and follow-ups."

The Super Health App uses advanced security and privacy controls, follows HIPAA, ISO and GDPR-aligned standards in TruDoc's markets and is available on iOS and Android in the UAE, KSA, India and Globally.

"With this app, we're not just offering new capabilities, we're building peace of mind for a patient to access all their healthcare data in one place," said Amit Chajjer, Chief Technology Officer. "For users across India, it means they can see, understand and act on their health in a way that fits busy workdays, family commitments and life in both metros and smaller cities."

