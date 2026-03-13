Truecaller Rolls Out Family Protection in India to Protect Elders From Fraud

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 13: As online scams like digital arrests, impersonation fraud and AI voice cloning evolve into direct threats against the security of Indian households, Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, is shifting the narrative from simple identification to proactive family immunity with the launch of Family Protection in India. This follows its successful rollout in several global markets, including Sweden, Chile, Malaysia and Kenya.

Truecaller's Family Protection is a sophisticated digital shield, designed to protect the entire household from the rapidly evolving landscape of predatory scams. Every family has a tech-aware individual or CTO (chief technology officer) who manages the digital well-being of their parents, elders and children. Family Protection gives the CTO real-time fraud alerts and a remote call hang-up feature, allowing them to end suspicious calls for any member of the group instantly. It also includes shared block lists, customizable security levels and a dashboard to monitor device safety settings, ensuring seamless protection across both Android and iOS devices. Importantly, Family Protection is free to use, allowing people to begin safeguarding their family members immediately.

"Identifying who is calling is a 2010 solution. In 2026, the question is if the call is safe to answer," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO, Truecaller. "With scams becoming more personalized and emotionally manipulative, we need a collective defense. By launching Family Protection in India, we are giving the most tech-savvy member of the household the tools to become the digital guardian for their loved ones, ensuring that the entire family is covered by the same high standards of security that our users enjoy."

While Family Protection is free, if the CTO/admin opts for the Premium Family Plan subscription, they gain access to a broader suite of advanced safety features designed to deliver comprehensive protection for every member of the group.

Crucially, the system is built on a foundation of "safety without surveillance." While the family benefits from a shared security umbrella, individual privacy remains absolute. Members cannot see each other's call logs, messages, or personal data, ensuring that protection does not come at the cost of personal boundaries.

As India continues its rapid digital transformation, the risks associated with mobile communication have evolved from mere nuisances to serious financial and emotional threats. By transitioning from individual-centric security to a household-wide protection model, Truecaller is reinforcing its commitment to making communication safe for everyone, everywhere. Family Protection is a necessary evolution in the fight against modern digital fraud, placing the power of advanced AI defense in the hands of the family's most trusted protector.

For more information about Family Protection, please read the detailed FAQs

About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 450 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. For more information, visit www.truecaller.com.

