Trusted for 45 Years, Built for Generations

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: Finolex Industries Limited, founded by the late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria in 1981, marks 45 years of its distinguished journey. Today, the company stands as India's first and only backward-integrated manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings.

Anticipating a widening gap between the demand and supply of PVC resin, Shri Chhabria demonstrated remarkable foresight by commissioning a backward integration PVC resin plant in 1994, along with a first-of-its-kind open-sea cryogenic jetty in India. This laid the foundation for a fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem--from resin to finished products--ensuring superior quality control and establishing a strong, sustainable competitive advantage that continues to underpin the company's leadership position.

Building on this strong foundation, Finolex Industries Limited today has revenues exceeding Rs. 4,000 crore, reflecting its scale, resilience, and consistent focus on quality. Over the past four and a half decades, the company has grown into one of India's leading manufacturers of PVC pipes and fittings, with an installed production capacity of approximately half a million metric tonnes per annum and an extensive distribution network--comprising over 700 exclusive dealers and more than 35,000 retailers--enabling a strong pan-India presence. While Finolex's early growth was closely linked to India's agrarian economy--and the company remains deeply grateful to the farming community, whose trust laid the foundation of its journey--its product portfolio today spans both agriculture and the plumbing and sanitation segments, reflecting the company's evolution into a diversified and future-ready organisation.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Prakash P. Chhabria, Executive Chairman, said, "Over the years, we have navigated multiple industry cycles, each reinforcing the importance of discipline and a strong focus on fundamentals. Our approach has always been to build for the long term, anchored in quality and trust. On this milestone, I express my deep appreciation to our Finolex Parivar, vendors, suppliers, customers, institutional stakeholders, banking partners, shareholders, the Board of Directors, policymakers, and government institutions--all of whom have played an integral role in shaping our journey."

Mr. Udipt Agarwal, Managing Director, added, "In a sector closely linked to broader economic and commodity cycles, our priority remains to stay agile and measured. We will continue to align our decisions with market dynamics while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth."

Beyond business, Finolex has long been committed to creating meaningful social impact. Well before corporate social responsibility became a statutory requirement in India, the company invested in community development, guided by the founder's belief that access to education and healthcare are fundamental human rights. Carrying this vision forward, the Mukul Madhav Foundation--Finolex's CSR partner since 2014--operates across 15 of the 16 focus areas outlined by the Government of India and contributes to all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, impacting communities nationwide.

"With the next generation of the promoter family at the helm, we remain committed to carrying this legacy forward--delivering world-class products, strengthening India's infrastructure, and partnering with you for sustained, shared growth. Together, we will continue to build on 45 years of trust for generations to come."

This is Finolex Pipes and Fittings

We are India's most trusted PVC pipes and fittings manufacturer. For 45 years, we have impacted the sanitation, plumbing and agricultural sectors with prudent investments across our value chain. Right from the sourcing of quality raw materials and resin production to manufacturing, storage, transport, sales, marketing, and even further downstream to include customer engagement.

To stay focused on making superior quality pipes and fittings, and nothing else but that, for forty-four years, is no mean feat. Aligning every decision, every action, every resource towards delivering quality pipes and fittings. To choose to do just this one thing and do it well. So that once our customers install our pipes, they completely forget about us. We take great pride in this dependable quality that has not only earned us ISO 9001:2015 certifications across plants, but also earned us the sincere affection of farmers, plumbers, homeowners, partners, associates and shareholders. They have all come to expect the world from us. Because that's exactly what we expect from ourselves.

When we choose to diversify, it's upstream with an open sea jetty to manage our raw materials, and downstream into last mile fulfilment. When we evolve, it has to be in our understanding of customer expectations and finding better machines and processes to meet those expectations. When we choose to expand, it is into newer markets, delivering our pipes and fittings to newer customers. And when we measure our growth, it is in reputation. The effect of which reflects in our bottom line, growing manifold in the last decade.

This quality focus is not just restricted to our products but defines every aspect of our functioning. Whether quality support for our dealers, vendors and suppliers. Quality opportunities to our employees. Superior quality of life, education and health of the people we serve through our various social responsibility initiatives.

Over the last forty-four years, we have steadily added depth to our company, instead of spreading ourselves wide and thin. Consistently delivering the exact same products that fulfil the exact same promise. Every time. That's what makes us a strong brand, with a strong network, and even stronger goodwill. We are Finolex Industries Limited.

Partners in Compassion

Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF), our CSR partner, is a registered charitable trust under the Bombay Charitable Act, 1950. It has dedicated itself to uplifting underprivileged and vulnerable communities with opportunities that pave their path to success. Empowering them with educational facilities, hospitals, healthcare, sanitation and environmental support, social welfare and so much more. Creating a foundation for individuals, their communities and their environment to thrive. MMF also supports existing infrastructure and initiatives by helping them upgrade. We don't simply donate funds, we endow dignity.

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