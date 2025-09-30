Tube & Pipe Fair 2025: Driving Growth and Global Connectivity in the Tube & Pipe Sector

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 30: Tulip 3P Media Private Limited is proud to announce the upcoming Tube & Pipe Fair 2025, India's largest exhibition for tube and pipe industry, scheduled to take place from 4th to 6th November at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Following the overwhelming success of its previous edition, the 2025 fair is set to be bigger, more diverse, and more global, bringing together top manufacturers, technology providers, traders, and end-users under one roof.

With India's steel tube and pipe industry experiencing robust growth, the fair serves as a crucial platform for fostering innovation, networking, and business development. Several macro-economic factors are fueling the expansion of this sector, including:

- Rising infrastructure investments under initiatives such as Gati Shakti and Bharatmala Pariyojana.

- Rapid growth in urban housing and commercial real estate, boosting demand for plumbing and structural tubes.

- Automotive and EV sector expansion, driving the need for high-performance tubes for exhaust systems, chassis, and other components.

- Large-scale oil & gas, petrochemical, and renewable energy projects spurring demand for specialized pipes.

- Increasing export potential, as Indian manufacturers strengthen their global footprint through quality and cost competitiveness.

Expanding International Participation

This year, the Tube & Pipe Fair is witnessing a significant increase in international exhibitors showcasing their latest innovations. This global participation reflects India's growing role as a strategic hub in the international tube and pipe value chain.

Exhibitor Profile and Key Segments

The 2025 edition will feature a comprehensive range of exhibiting segments, including:

- Steel Tube & Pipe Manufacturers - seamless, welded, stainless steel, and carbon steel tubes.

- Machinery & Technology - tube forming, bending, welding, cutting, and finishing solutions.

- Raw Materials & Consumables - billets, coils, welding wires, and lubricants.

- Testing, Measurement & Automation - advanced quality control and process automation systems.

- Trading & Distribution - logistics and supply chain solutions for tube and pipe products.

Prominent exhibitors confirmed for this edition include APL Apollo, Electrotherm, Goodluck India, Hyundai Steel Pipe, Inductotherm, Jindal Industries (Hissar), Jindal Steel, Jindal Saw, JTL Industries, PP Rolling Mills, Sambhv Steels, Shalimar Paints and Tube Investments of India etc., alongside leading global technology players from Europe and Asia.

Enhanced Visitor Footfall Across Sectors

Building on its legacy of attracting top decision-makers, Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 is expected to see a strong increase in visitors, not only from the tube and pipe manufacturing and trading sectors but also from automotive OEMs, EPC contractors, construction companies, oil & gas majors, and infrastructure developers.

Mr. Priyank Jain, CEO of Tulip 3P Media Private Limited, stated, "Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 will be a milestone event, reflecting the dynamism of India's steel tube and pipe industry. With expanded international participation and deeper engagement from downstream sectors, this edition will deliver unmatched business opportunities and industry insights."

About Tulip 3P Media

Tulip 3P Media is India's leading B2B exhibition organizer and publisher, known for its flagship events such as Cable & Wire Fair, Tube & Pipe Fair, and Bharat Metal Expo, along with reputed trade magazines like Paper Mart,Wire & Cable India, Tube & Pipe India and more.

For more information and registration, visit: www.tubepipefair.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785640/TPF_2023.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785639/TPF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)