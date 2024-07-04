Tver State Medical University's 2024 Convocation Highlights Academic Excellence and Global Partnerships for studying MBBS in Russia

SMPL

Moscow [Russia], July 4: On June 29th, 2024, one of the best medical universities to study MBBS in Russia, Tver State Medical University proudly celebrated the significant accomplishments of its graduating Class of 2024 with a grand Convocation Ceremony. This event was not just a milestone for the new graduates but also a testament to the university's dedication to excellence in medical education, solidifying its reputation as a top medical university in Russia.

The ceremony was imbued with a sense of pride and achievement, recognizing the perseverance and hard work of the graduates as they prepare to enter the medical profession. The event was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Chichanovskaya Lesya Vasilievna, Rector of Tver State Medical University; Murashova Lada Anatolyevna, Vice Rector of Academic Affairs; Sokolov Sergey Alexandrovich, Vice-Rector for Educational Work and Youth Policy; and Kuznetsova Anzhelika Alimovna, Advisor to Rector and Head of the Russian Language Department. Among the distinguished guests was also Mizanur Rahman Chaudhary, Director of Rus Education.

The Convocation began with a warm welcome from Chichanovskaya Lesya Vasilievna, who extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and shared words of wisdom and encouragement. In her inspiring keynote address, she underscored the importance of dedication and excellence in the medical field, urging the graduates to carry these values into their future careers. She also congratulated the parents for their efforts put into shaping the careers of these students.

Other esteemed speakers expressed their pride and appreciation for the graduates' resilience and commitment to making a positive impact in the world of medicine. The highlight of the ceremony was the awarding of diplomas, marking the end of a rigorous six-year journey of academic and practical training at Tver State Medical University. This momentous occasion symbolizes the beginning of the graduates' promising careers as healthcare professionals, ready to contribute to the global medical community.

This year, Rus Education, the long standing partners of the university, will be admitting 300 students to Tver State Medical University, reaffirming its status as the best medical university in Russia for Indian students seeking to pursue MBBS in Russia. At the recent Russian Education Fair 2024, held in 11 cities across India, high-level representatives from Tver State Medical University, including Kuznetsova Anzhelika and Nekrasova Anna, participated actively. This event was significant as it marked the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that a delegation from Tver State Medical University attended the fair in India, reinforcing international educational collaboration and showcasing the university's diverse opportunities.

The Grand Convocation Ceremony of Tver State Medical University for the Class of 2024 was not just a celebration of academic achievements but also a symbol of the university's ongoing commitment to fostering global educational partnerships. The event concluded with joyous applause and cheers from families, faculty, and distinguished guests, setting the stage for the graduates' bright futures in the medical field.

Students who want to take admission to Tver State Medical University can contact their official admission partners, Rus Education, on their website www.ruseducation.in or by calling the student helpline number 18008333338.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)