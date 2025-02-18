Tver State Medical University: The Best MBBS Destination in Russia Under New Rector Prof. Sonis Alexander Grigorievich's Leadership

SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: Tver State Medical University embarked on a new chapter with the appointment of Prof. Sonis Alexander Grigorievich as its new rector. As a part of its commitment to fostering global partnerships and enhancing students' engagement, the Center for International Education, Tver, Russia alongside its agent in India- Rus Education organized an informative and engaging live webinar. This session offered prospective students an opportunity to interact with the newly appointed rector and other university's representatives, gaining valuable insights into the institution's academic excellence and its strategic vision for the future.

This exclusive webinar was conducted on 12th February 2025, which saw the attendance of a high level delegation of Tver State Medical University. The live webinar provided an opportunity for students willing to pursue MBBS in Russia, to learn more about the university's academic program, and strategic vision under Prof. Grigorievich's leadership to making TSMU as the best university to study MBBS in Russia.

During the session, students had the opportunity to interact with Prof. Nikolaeva Tatyana Olegovna- Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Tver State Medical University; Ms. Ermakova Svetlana Modestovna, Head of Admission Department of the university; Ms. Skvortsova Natalya Nikolaevna, Head of Department of International students; Dr. Dinesh Singla- an alumnus of Tver State Medical University and PhD scholar at the university; Mr. Mizanur Chaudhary, Director the Center for International Education and Ms. Priya Malhotra, Assistant Director at Rus Education.

In the webinar, Prof. Grigorievich shared detailed insights about continuing the legacy of almost 80 years of glorious past of Tver State Medical University and the plans for Indian students. He highlighted that among the International student population of the university, more than 80% comprises of Indian students. He also highlighted the institution's ongoing endeavors in medical education, cutting-edge research initiatives, and growing international partnerships. He emphasized the university's unwavering commitment to fostering excellence, innovation, and global collaboration.

The interactive nature of the webinar was further enhanced by the exciting Q & A session. Participants had the opportunity to directly interact with Prof. Grigorievich, gaining clarity on various aspects of studying MBBS in Russia at Tver State Medical University- One of the best medical universities for MBBS in Russia for Indian students.

He further elaborated on his vision, emphasizing the importance of providing students with opportunities to explore diverse areas of the medical field. He also shared his plans to establish a dedicated institute for foreign students within the campus and introduce new avenues for international students to pursue degrees in Dentistry and Pharmaceuticals at the university. Additionally, he is committed to equipping and ensuring that students have access to global healthcare industry opportunities, preparing them for licensing examinations during their MBBS journey at Tver State Medical University. He also highlighted the university's focus on the safety of Indian students, creating a secure and supportive environment for all international students studying MBBS in Russia. Finally, he reaffirmed that under his leadership, the university will offer top-notch education, state-of-the-art facilities, and excellent accommodation for Indian students making the university the top choice for students to study medicine in Russia.

Rus Education is committed to strengthening ties that empower students with the knowledge necessary to make informed choices regarding their higher education journeys. This interactive session marked a new chapter for Tver State Medical University as it continues to uphold its legacy while adapting to contemporary educational demands under Prof. Grigorievich's leadership.If any student wants to study MBBS in Russia and wants to take admission in Tver State Medical University, they can contact Rus Education on student helpline number 1800-833-33-38 or visit website www.ruseducation.in

