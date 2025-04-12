TVS Emerald Launches 'TVS Emerald Connect' App to Enhance Home-Buying Experience

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12: TVS Emerald, a leading real estate developer, has launched 'TVS Emerald Connect,' a pioneering mobile application designed to enhance the homeownership experience by integrating all property-related services into a single, user-friendly platform. This comprehensive app serves as a one-stop solution for all home-related needs of customers, setting a new standard for customer engagement in real estate with capabilities unmatched in the market. Currently available for Android users, with an iOS version forthcoming, the app offers a multitude of innovative features for homebuyers.

'TVS Emerald Connect' provides users with hassle-free access to all payment receipts and transaction history, along with timely updates on property construction progress. The app includes a refer-a-friend feature with exclusive rewards and benefits and allows users to unlock exclusive deals and offers across all TVS Emerald properties. It serves as a centralized hub for all property-related documents, enabling customers to raise and track service requests for any post-booking support. Additionally, the app provides quick access to installment plan details and payment schedules through a user-friendly interface designed for seamless navigation and convenience.

Sriram Iyer, Director & CEO of TVS Emerald, said, "At TVS Emerald, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers. The launch of 'TVS Emerald Connect' is a significant step towards our vision of integrating technology with real estate to offer a seamless and convenient homeownership journey. This app is not just a platform; it's a commitment to our customers, ensuring they have complete control over their home-buying experience, from booking to handover, at their fingertips. By leveraging our legacy of trust, value, and service, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer engagement and satisfaction, making the dream of owning a home a more transparent and fulfilling reality."

TVS Emerald continues to set new benchmarks in customer experience, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, transparency, and trust in the real estate sector. This proactive approach aims to further enhance customer engagement and streamline the home-buying journey.

TVS Emerald is engaged in the business of developing residential projects and self-sustaining communities with presence in Chennai and Bengaluru. TVS Emerald brings the foundation of Trust, Value and Service and has delivered 5.4 million sq.ft. of residential developments in Chennai and has 8.2 million sq.ft. of under development projects.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)