TVS Motor Company to Partner With CSC Grameen eStores for its Commercial Vehicle Range

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 22: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global manufacturer in the two and three-wheeler sector, today signed an agreement with CSC Grameen eStores for its commercial vehicle range (3-Wheelers). The partnership will enable CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to serve as a touchpoint for TVS Motor's commercial vehicles. VLEs will facilitate the process of enquiry, purchase, test drives and/or delivery of vehicles, through the TVS 3-wheeler dealer network. The TVS commercial vehicle range comprising of TVS King Deluxe, TVS King Duramax, TVS King Duramax Plus and TVS King Kargo will get listed on the CSC e-store this weekend.

CSC Grameen eStore was started by CSC eGov, the apex enterprise set up with the support of the government of India to digitally empower citizens of India.

Announcing the partnership, Mr. Rajat Gupta, Business Head of Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are excited to be on the CSC Grameen eStore. This partnership will help us expand our reach to areas so far untapped. VLEs being integrated in the their respective ecosystems, will ensure that as our first touchpoints, they are able to explain the product proposition in a language and environment that customers are familiar with. It will not just facilitate sales but also bring about a deeper customer connect."

Avani Kapoor Sr Vice President , Business Head, CSC Grameen eStore said, "We welcome the TVS Motor Company on the CSC network. With a mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', our aim is to bring world class products to rural areas. Commercial mobility is a key requirement for the country and its social and economic well-being. With TVS on the platform, VLEs get a wonderful portfolio of 3-wheelers to sell and customers get a great proposition to buy. We couldn't have been more pleased."

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

