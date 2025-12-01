UAE's Next MasterMind Awards & Conference 2025 -- A Tribute to the Pioneers Transforming Healthcare, Aesthetics, Wellness & Digital Transformation

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], December 1: Crowne Plaza Dubai shimmered with purpose as leaders from healthcare, aesthetics, wellness, and digital transformation gathered for the prestigious UAE's Next MasterMind Awards & Conference 2025, one of the region's most anticipated platforms for innovation and excellence.

Since 2013, MasterMind has recognized and spotlighted industry changemakers. Aligned with Movember, this year's edition carried deeper purpose, spotlighting men's health and holistic wellbeing in line with MasterMind's mission of meaningful recognition and social awareness.

Under the visionary leadership of Founder Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli and Co-Founder Dr. Navana Kundu, the evening embodied MasterMind's highest purpose: honoring leaders whose achievements are shaping regional and global progress.

Guests of Honor were Mr. Fakhar Siddiqui, CEO, Dr. Hussain Binsumida, Director of Investment from the Office of Sheikh Ahmed Obaid Al Maktoum, Mr. Nesbert Milton, Charge d'Affaires at the Mozambique Consulate in Dubai, Mr. Henry Zvakaramba, Minister Counsellor at the Zimbabwe Consulate in Dubai, Sama Al Ain and Dr. Rikhsibay Tursunov.

The evening opened with powerful keynote sessions that established the intellectual foundation of the event. Speakers such as Andreas Feil, Dr. Rashad Haddad, Daniela Deflorio, Prof. Philippe Gerwill, Dr. Olga Vasylenko, Dr. Syed Khalil Ahmed, Diana Smirnova, and Nosheen Khan offered perspectives on healthcare advancements, and the evolving relationship between technology and human wellness.

The heart of the event lay in honoring individuals whose work made an exceptional impact in the industry. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Dr. Rashad Haddad, Dr. Nidal Abou Zaki, Raffi Torikian and Prof. Philippe Gerwill.

The audience was charged with excitement as the Official Launch of the podcast MasterMind Unfiltered with Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli was revealed at the mega event marking a bold new chapter in thought leadership and transformative dialogue across the region.

Leaders and high-impact achievers who drive meaningful progress were honored including Dr. Bohaira Elgeyoushi, Dr. Hoda Makkawi, Dr. Walid Sayed, Sandeep Sinha, Dr. Maryam Obaid Ibrahim, Dr. Olga Vasylenko, Dr. Wael Fouad Al Hariri, Dr. Disha Dinakar, Dr. Sanjeev Setia, Dr. Prem James Charles, Dr. Ahmed Zaki, Ranya M I Samour, Dr. Syed Khalil Ahmed, Dr. Jimmy Joseph, Dr. Iqra Naeem, Dr. Keyana Emamian, Dr. Smitha Balusamy, Dr. Priyanka Singh, Dr. Syeda Sheeral Shah, Dr. Priyancka Hemant Pansare, Dr. Hajira Jawad, Silvina Joseph, Nosheen Khan, Dr. Iqra Raza, Fast Track Solutions, Shini Joseph, Petra Ivic, Mcroe Jeff Munsayac Ramirez, Dr. Gaëtane El Khoury. PhD.ND., Misha Sharma Gambhir, Sandhya Raghukumar, Janice Rochelle Ponce, and Dr. Nazish Shah.

Media partners, including DXB News Network (DNN), Middle East Bulletin, GCCNews24, and Newsible Asia amplified the celebration regionally.

Celebrity Emcee Elsa Antoun added charm to the ceremony ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

The evening concluded with the announcement of the upcoming UAE's Next MasterMind events: the Business & Corporate edition on 27 June 2026 and the Healthcare Aesthetics Wellness edition on 21 November 2026.

For more information visit aiwaglobal.com or WhatsApp +971 565064885.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)