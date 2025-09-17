Udaan signs MoU with CSC Safar to enable seamless visa processing in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 17: Udaan, a leading Visa Concierge and Travel Services firm with over three decades of expertise in visa Concierge, has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Common Service Centres Special Purpose Vehicle (CSC SPV) to collaborate on CSC Safar, a travel services programme by CSC E-Governance Services India Ltd.

The MoU was signed by Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC SPV, from CSC and Mr. Rajan Dua, MD & Founder, Udaan in the presence of senior officials.

Under this partnership, Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) will be empowered to assist applicants with their visa requirements. To ensure a seamless experience, CSC Safar provides VLEs with a dedicated mobile application and web interface. With a strong presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India, VLEs will enable customers to access visa services alongside other travel-related needs at convenient, local locations.

According to Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, MD & CEO, CSC SPV, "this partnership with Udaan Travel to provide visa services on the CSC Safar portal will make the application process simpler and more accessible, empowering VLEs to serve travellers with ease and efficiency."

According to Rajan Dua, Founder and MD, Udaan. "We are proud to collaborate with CSC to simplify international travel for Indian travellers, thereby increasing our reach to a wider base of travellers. At Udaan India, our longstanding commitment has been to make visa Concierge seamless and stress-free. This partnership enables us to extend our trusted expertise to CSC customers, ensuring they are fully prepared for travel with confidence and ease."

The MoU encompasses all aspects of visa Concierge services for Rural India, including application support, documentation guidance, appointment scheduling, and customer service.

About Udaan

Udaan is a leading Visa Concierge and Travel Services firm with a legacy of over three decades in visa Concierge. The company has built a reputation as a trusted partner for corporates, MICE groups, and high-net-worth individuals, delivering seamless, secure, and priority visa solutions with precision and care.

Contact us: Udaan@udaanindia.com

