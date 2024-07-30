Understanding the benefits of No Claim Bonus in car insurance

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Kotak General Insurance, an insurance provider in India helps to understand the benefits of No Claim Bonus in car insurance. Car insurance is an important aspect of responsible vehicle ownership, offering protection in the event of accidents or unforeseen circumstances. One of the key features that car insurance offer is the No Claim Bonus (NCB). This feature is designed to reward policyholders for not making any claims during the policy period. Understanding the benefits of the No Claim Bonus can help car owners make more informed decisions about car insurance. What is a No Claim Bonus?

A No Claim Bonus is a discount on the premium offered by insurer to policyholders who have not made any claims during the previous policy year. It is essentially a reward for being a safe driver and maintaining a claim-free record. The No Claim Bonus can be accumulated over consecutive claim-free years, resulting in major savings over time.

Key benefits of the No Claim Bonus

Cost savings: With discounts up to 50%, policyholders can save a major amount of money on their car insurance premiums. Over several years, these savings can add up to a considerable sum, making car insurance more affordable.

Encourages safe driving: The No Claim Bonus serves as a strong incentive for policyholders to drive safely and avoid making claims for minor damages. By promoting cautious and responsible driving behaviour, it helps reduce the overall risk of accidents.

Protects against premium increases: In the event of a claim, car insurance premiums typically increase. However, with a major No Claim Bonus in place, policyholders can reduce the impact of these premium hikes.

The final note

The No Claim Bonus is a good feature of car insurance, offering significant financial benefits and encouraging safer driving practices. Policyholders can enjoy lower premiums and long-term savings by understanding and maximising the No Claim Bonus. This not only makes car insurance more affordable but also promotes responsible vehicle ownership.

About us

Established in 2015, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited is one of the youngest and one of the fastest growing non-life insurance segment in India, offering an array of products like Motor, Health, Home etc.

On 18th June, 2024 - Zurich Insurance Company Limited ("Zurich") announced the successful completion of acquiring 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The combined entity will bring to the Indian market - Zurich and Kotak's collective commitment to trust, innovation, integrity, and customer service. In due course, the business will adopt a new brand that represents both Zurich and Kotak as shareholders.

Zurich is fully committed to fostering the development and expansion of India's insurance sector in keeping with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India's (IRDAI) goal of achieving "Insurance for All" by 2047.

