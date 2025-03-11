Unimoni's Director & CEO, CA Krishnan R Named as One of the Most Admired BFSI Professionals of 2025

PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 11: CA Krishnan R, Director & CEO of Unimoni India, has been recognized as one of the 'Most Admired BFSI Professionals of 2025' at the World BFSI Congress & Awards. The event, held in Mumbai on February 20, 2025, brought together leaders from the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors to honour excellence and innovation in the industry.

The award acknowledges Krishnan's significant contributions to the BFSI sector, his leadership in driving customer-centric innovation, and his role in steering Unimoni Financial Service Ltd's growth in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. Under his guidance, the company has achieved key milestones, strengthening its position in financial services.

Industry Recognition for Leadership and Innovation

The World BFSI Congress & Awards is an annual platform that honours professionals and institutions demonstrating excellence in performance, innovation, and leadership. CA Krishnan R's inclusion in the 'Most Admired BFSI Professionals of 2025' category underscores his commitment to advancing the industry. His strategic approach and ability to anticipate market trends have contributed to the company's success in areas such as foreign exchange, remittances and travel-related services.

Focus on Digital Innovation and Customer Experience

Under CA Krishnan R's leadership, Unimoni India has launched initiatives to enhance customer experience, introduced an AI-powered travel solution named Plan A Trip, and streamlined transactions. These advancements have positioned the company at the forefront of digital innovations. By integrating technology-driven solutions, Unimoni India has improved customer convenience and expanded its financial services portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in the BFSI sector.

Adapting to an Evolving Financial Landscape

The BFSI sector continues to evolve with changing regulations, technological advancements, and shifting consumer expectations. CA Krishnan R has been instrumental in ensuring Unimoni remains agile and resilient amidst these changes. His leadership has helped the company adapt to industry transformations while maintaining compliance and financial integrity. His strategic direction has fostered a culture of adaptability, positioning Unimoni India as a trusted name in forex and travel services.

AI and Sustainable Finance - Key Themes at the Event

The World BFSI Congress & Awards 2025 focused on the theme 'Sustainable Finance Using AI', highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in shaping sustainable financial practices. The event served as a key platform for professionals from banking, insurance, mutual funds, housing finance, and fintech to exchange insights and explore future financial sustainability.

Acknowledgment of Achievement

Speaking about the recognition, CA Krishnan R expressed his gratitude, stating that this award was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Unimoni team. He added that Unimoni India continues to expand its footprint in forex and travel services, offering various solutions, including foreign exchange, outward remittances, travel solutions, innovative digital solutions such as Unimoni Digital Wallet, BBPS, education & gold loans and insurance services.

"By leveraging technology and a customer-first approach, Unimoni remains committed to enhancing service delivery in the BFSI sector," he stated.

For more information about Unimoni India and its services, visit https://www.unimoni.in/ or call 1800 102 0555

