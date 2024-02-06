University of Essex hosts first-ever Graduation Day ceremony in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 6: University of Essex, UK-based and ranked 18th in the UK for Economics by QS World University Rankings 2023 is excited to announce its first-ever Graduation Day ceremony for its students in India, offering a memorable experience to graduates and their families in the region. The prestigious ceremony will be held in New Delhi on Sunday 18 February 2024. This momentous occasion coincides with the university's celebration of its 60th anniversary, which signifies six decades of scholarly distinction, ground-breaking advancements, and worldwide influence.

The ceremony aims to create an inclusive and culturally enriching experience for graduates, celebrating their academic accomplishments within the vibrant tapestry of Indian traditions. The celebration in India underscores the University's dedication to providing a global education experience and fostering strong connections with its diverse student body.

Professor Anthony Forster, Vice-Chancellor, University of Essex said, "As we mark the 60th anniversary of the University of Essex, we are thrilled to be hosting our first Graduation Day in India to celebrate our impact, champion our alumni and highlight the positive change our community creates around the world.

This momentous occasion reflects our commitment to providing a truly global education experience and recognizing the outstanding achievements of our Indian graduates on an international stage.

The ceremony in India is a celebration of academic success and also a testament to the diverse and inclusive community that is at the heart of our university. We are immensely proud of our Indian graduates and growing alumni community and look forward to watching their continued success."

The ceremony will feature special speeches to recognize outstanding achievements, contributions, and resilience demonstrated by the graduating class. Prominent alumni and distinguished guest speakers will be present to inspire and impart wisdom to the graduating class. Furthermore, the ceremony will be graced with four outstanding Essex graduates from India who will be honoured with Vice-Chancellor Awards.

The Graduation is open to all recent graduates plus soon-to-graduate students and alumni. It is designed to be a special opportunity for alumni to graduate in their home country with friends and family by their side while also celebrating everything they have achieved since completing their studies at Essex.

The University of Essex is determined to do things differently and put student success at the centre of everything they do. It is committed to two things: excellence in teaching and excellence in research.

The university puts student success at the heart of their mission, supporting every student from every background to achieve outstanding outcomes; preparing the students to thrive in their future lives.

Determined to make a difference in the society, it is ranked 56th in the global Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023, which ranked more than 1,400 universities around the world. Top 25 for the most international student community in the THE World University Rankings 2022

Making an impact through research is at the heart of the University. It is in the UK top 10 for research quality in four subjects.

It is number 1 in the UK for the number of Innovate UK funded Knowledge Transfer Partnerships.

