Urban Hive Pro Builds 12 Profitable PG Properties in 18 Months, Bringing Structure to India's Unorganised Co-Living Market

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 6: In a largely unorganised PG accommodation market, where most operators struggle with consistency and scale, Urban Hive Pro is emerging as a structured, system-driven co-living brand.

Within just 18 months, the Navi Mumbai-based company has built a network of 12 profitable PG properties, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing organised PG accommodation chains in the region.

As thousands of students and working professionals move to urban centres every year, the demand for safe, professionally managed and affordable accommodation continues to rise. However, much of India's PG sector still remains fragmented, often lacking standardised operations, branding, and professional management.

Urban Hive Pro is working to bring structure and consistency to this space.

Bringing a Structured Approach to PG Accommodation

Urban Hive Pro was founded by Pravin, a mechanical engineer who later transitioned into franchise and business consulting. Through his experience working with scalable business models, he identified a significant gap in India's PG accommodation market.

While cities like Navi Mumbai attract a growing number of students and young professionals, the PG industry largely operates through informal landlords and unstructured management systems.

Urban Hive Pro was created to address this challenge by introducing systems, processes and standardisation into the PG business.

Instead of operating properties as traditional rental units, the company approaches each property as a structured business model with defined operational frameworks.

The model focuses on key operational pillars such as:

- Standardised property layouts

- Defined unit economics

- Structured operational SOPs

- Occupancy-focused location selection

- Brand-driven positioning

This system-driven approach enables the company to maintain consistency while expanding across multiple locations.

12 Profitable PG Properties Across Navi Mumbai

Urban Hive Pro currently operates 12 PG properties across major nodes of Navi Mumbai, catering primarily to students and young professionals looking for organised co-living options.

The accommodations are designed to provide clean, safe, and comfortable living environments while maintaining affordability.

Urban Hive Pro properties typically offer:

- Separate PG accommodations for boys and girls

- Single, double, and triple sharing options

- AC and non-AC room formats

- Secure and professionally managed facilities

- Community-focused and structured living environments

By selecting locations close to educational institutes, business hubs, and transit corridors, the company ensures strong demand and high occupancy across its properties.

What stands out is not just the number of properties, but the speed and profitability of expansion.

Scaling 12 operational and profitable PG properties within 18 months reflects strong execution and a disciplined operational model in a sector that is traditionally unorganised.

Organising a Fragmented Industry

India's PG accommodation market remains one of the most fragmented segments of the rental housing industry. Many operators lack standardised pricing, consistent service quality, or defined management systems.

Urban Hive Pro aims to bring professional management and brand consistency to this sector by operating PG properties under a unified operational framework.

By applying structured business principles and scalable systems, the company is gradually building what could become one of the organised co-living networks in its region.

This shift toward structured co-living reflects a broader trend in India's urban housing market, where tenants increasingly prefer reliable, well-managed and professionally operated accommodations.

The Road Ahead: Expansion Beyond Navi Mumbai

After establishing a strong presence in Navi Mumbai, Urban Hive Pro is now looking toward expanding its model into new cities.

The company's long-term growth roadmap includes:

- Expansion into new metro and Tier-2 cities

- Stronger brand standardisation

- Technology integration for tenant and property management

- Partnership and franchise-driven growth models

With increasing migration for education and employment across India, the demand for organized shared accommodation is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Urban Hive Pro aims to leverage this opportunity by scaling its structured co-living model across multiple cities.

Building the Future of Organized Co-Living

As India's urban population continues to grow, the need for reliable, safe and professionally managed PG accommodations is becoming more important than ever.

Urban Hive Pro represents a shift in how PG accommodation is operated -- moving from informal setups to structured, system-driven co-living environments.

With 12 profitable PG properties operational within just 18 months, the company is demonstrating how a disciplined approach, standardized processes, and strong market understanding can transform a traditionally fragmented industry.

As Urban Hive Pro continues its expansion journey, it aims to play a role in shaping a more organized and scalable future for India's PG accommodation sector.

Urban Hive Pro Website:

https://urbanhivepro.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)