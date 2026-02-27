Urbanrise Launches "Whispers of Sky", Sholinganallur in Design Collaboration with Gauri Khan

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27: Acclaimed designer Gauri Khan has, for the first time, collaborated with a South India based developer URBANRISE to co-create Whispers of Sky.

Rising in Shollinganallur, Urbanrise Whispers of Sky designed by Gauri Khan is a next generation, luxury address for the city's upwardly mobile families and professionals. Spread over approximately 6.09 acres, the development will feature 623 premium residences, across high-rise towers in Phase 1, offering spacious 3 BHKs and an exclusive 4 BHK tower, crafted for contemporary urban living.

Speaking about this Mr. Manoj Namburu- Chairman & Managing Director, Urbanrise said, "Customer delight is the benchmark we hold ourselves to. By partnering with the best in design and execution, we ensure our customers are proud owners of homes that exceed expectations. Our collaboration with Gauri Khan Designs is in that direction. The design values and aesthetics that Gauri Khan Designs brings to the table match our organization's ethos." "I am confident that the discerning customers of Chennai will love this creation by Gauri Khan," added Mr. Namburu.

The residences at Urbanrise Whispers of Sky designed by Gauri Khan are designed with meticulous spatial planning, including grand double height lobbies, 10.2-foot floor-to-ceiling heights, and apartments that don't share common walls with neighbours apartments to enhance privacy. Buyers can expect homes that emphasize natural light, ventilation and fluid movement between living spaces.

Beyond the apartments, the project promises a full stack lifestyle ecosystem along with prominent sustainability features. Planned amenities include a dedicated first-of-its-kind pickleball academy with an integrated cafe, luxury clubhouse, swimming pool, modern gymnasium, yoga and meditation zones, children's play areas, landscaped jogging tracks and optimized wells. The community is designed to balance high energy urban living with pockets of wellness and relaxation.

About Urbanrise

Urbanrise, is South India's Largest Real Estate Developer with over 22,000+ Happy Families, 72 million sq. ft. under development and a Real Estate Portfolio of Rs. 51,000 Cr. With the real estate sector contributing to 40% of global CO2 emissions - Urbanrise's vision is to mitigate this, by building water surplus communities & generating clean power, thereby reducing 92 million tons of CO2 by 2125 which is equivalent to 2.8 years of Switzerland's carbon emissions. Underlining the organization's concern & commitment to protection of the environment and built with Sustainability & Energy Efficiency in mind, Urbanrise is proud to announce the launch of its new project at Sholinganallur,Chennai - Whispers of Sky which has been pre-certified GOLD by IGBC (Indian Green Building Council).

For more details: urbanrise.in.

