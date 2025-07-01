UST to Host 'Capture The Flag' Competition at its GenCyS 2025 Conference; Announces Rewards Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh

PRNewswire

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 1: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced its upcoming global virtual cybersecurity conference, GenCyS 2025 on August 23-24, 2025, aimed at showcasing its security capabilities and advancing AI innovation in the cybersecurity domain. As part of the event, UST will host the Capture-The-Flag (CTF) competition, designed to challenge and identify top cybersecurity talent across India. The winning team will receive a prize pool of ₹7.5 lakhs (including a ₹1.5 lakh cash prize and non-cash prizes from partners like Hack The Box, LetsDefend, etc.) along with a conditional job opportunity at UST. Winning team to get a cash prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Over 1,000 teams and 4,000 attendees are expected to participate in this year's event.

The CTF competition is open for registrations until 30th July 2025. On August 2, an online preliminary round will kick off the competition. Post the first round, the top 50 teams will qualify for the 24-hour grand finale, to be held on-site at the UST campus in Thiruvananthapuram on August 23-24, 2025.

Participants will be required to solve a series of complex, real-world cybersecurity problems to uncover hidden flags, unique codes embedded in puzzles, scripts, and systems, testing their analytical, technical, and problem-solving skills. Further, the competition also immerses participants in advanced AI-driven security challenges, Red Team vs Blue Team scenarios, and live attack simulations, providing a dynamic platform to test and elevate their skills.

Speaking about the event, Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head of Development Centre Operations, UST, said, "At UST, we envision the future of cybersecurity to be the intersection of human ingenuity and AI innovation. Our GenCys 2025 conference embodies our abiding commitment to the development of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals by addressing real-world cybersecurity challenges through experiential learning. With promising panels, paper presentations, and keynote speeches along with the CTF competition lined up, GenCys 2025 promises to reinforce UST's expertise in the evolving cybersecurity landscape while also serving as a launch pad for future cybersecurity talent."

Organised under COLORS of UST, the company's award-winning global employee engagement programme, GenCyS 2025 will feature insightful sessions from industry leaders, panel discussions, and cutting-edge security innovations, along with a call for research papers. The conference will also include expert-led workshops offering hands-on learning, real-world cybersecurity challenges, and practical applications of AI in security.

For registration and more information, please visit the website: https://events.ust.com/gencys2025/ctf

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R & D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations -- delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact -- touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

